India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Date, Time, Venue, Tickets, Squads, How To Watch And More

IND vs NZ: India booked their place in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final after edging past England by seven runs in a thrilling, high-scoring semi-final in Mumbai. The victory now puts India on the brink of creating history as they prepare to face New Zealand in the title clash.

If India win the final, they will achieve a few milestones: they will become the first host nation to win the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, the first team to successfully defend the title and the first side to claim three Men's T20 World Cup trophies.

In the semi-final at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, March 5, India posted a formidable 253/7, powered by an aggressive innings of 89 runs from 42 balls by Sanju Samson. The match turned into a run-fest, with both teams combining for 499 runs, the highest aggregate in a men's T20 World Cup match. India's innings was packed with boundaries, including 19 sixes and 18 fours, accounting for 186 runs.

Chasing a record target, England mounted a spirited fightback. Jacob Bethell led the charge with a blistering 105 off 48 balls, keeping England firmly in the contest. However, the target ultimately proved just out of reach as England finished on 246/7, falling short by seven runs.

The contest was decided by fine margins. Jasprit Bumrah's disciplined bowling in the death overs helped India maintain control, while sharp fielding, especially by Axar Patel, ensured the hosts held on to seal a thrilling victory.

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Date And Time

India will face New Zealand in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final on Sunday, March 8. The match will begin at 7 p.m. IST.

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Venue

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Live Telecast

Live television coverage of the India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final will be available on the Star Sports Network.

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Live Streaming

The India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 final will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Tickets

Once available, Indian fans can purchase the tickets from BookMyShow. Due to high demand, fans are advised to book immediately. Ticket prices would depending on the seating category. Digital tickets may also require a valid ID at the stadium for entry. Fans should avoid buying tickets from unofficial resale platforms to prevent fraud.

India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2026 Final: Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Sanju Samson, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, Rinku Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Abhishek Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Tilak Varma.

New Zealand: Mitchell Santner (c), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Cole McConchie Reserves: Ben Sears.

