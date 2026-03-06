India vs Australia Test: Date, Time, Venue, Squads, Head-To-Head, Live Streaming Details And More

The Indian women's team will aim to start with a clean slate against Australia in the day-night Test starting on Friday, their first such outing in almost five years. India were thrashed by Australia in the 3-match ODI series. The hosts won the final ODI by 185 runs to clinch the series 3-0.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led team is trailing Australia by four points in the multi-format series. Earlier, the hosts were trailing 2-4 following their series defeat in the T20Is but bounced back to win all three ODIs. With four points on offer for a win in the Test, India can still draw the series and make it 8-8.

The India vs Australia Test match is set to begin from March 6 at the WACA Ground, Perth.

India have suffered dealt a setback ahead of the one-off Test against Australia in Perth, with senior fast bowler Renuka Singh ruled out as part of workload management. Uncapped pacer Kashvee Gautam has been drafted into the squad.

Opener Pratika Rawal is in line to make her Test debut after being included in India's multi-day squad for the first time since recovering from the ankle injury that cut short her World Cup campaign. She is among seven uncapped Indian players selected for the day-night Test.

India's squad features established batters including Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma and Richa Ghosh, along with experienced all-rounder Deepti Sharma. Krant Gaud and Amanjot Kaur, both members of India's World Cup-winning ODI side, are also in contention to make their Test debuts.

The Test will mark Australia captain Alyssa Healy's 299th and final appearance in international cricket. To mark the occasion, Cricket Australia revealed that the ground's iconic hill will be dubbed "Healy Hill" throughout the game.

India vs Australia Test: Date And Time

The India vs Australia Test match is scheduled to be played from March 6 to March 9 at 10:50 a.m. IST.

India vs Australia Test: Venue

The India vs Australia Test match will be played at the WACA Ground, Perth.

India vs Australia: Head-To-Head In Tests

Australia has beaten India four times in Test cricket, while India has defeated Australia once.

India vs Australia Test: Live Telecast

The India vs Australia Test match will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network.

India vs Australia Test: Live Streaming

Live streaming of the India vs Australia Test match will be available on the JioHotstar app and website.

India vs Australia Test: Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, Deepti Sharma, Kashvee Gautam, Sneh Rana, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Kranti Gaud, Vaishnavi Sharma, Sayali Satghare.

Australia: Alyssa Healy (C), Darcie Brown, Maitlan Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Rachel Trenaman, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.

