Gold, Silver Price Today, March 6: Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, And Other Cities

Gold and silver rates in India saw volatility on Friday as strong safe-haven demand triggered by escalating US-Israel-Iran geopolitical tensions was countered by sharp profit-booking at elevated levels, analysts told PTI.

The gold rate in India on Friday is Rs 1,60,480 per 10 gms while the silver rate in India is Rs 2,62,720 per 1 kg, according the Bullions website.

In the international market, spot silver was trading marginally higher at $84.11 per ounce, while gold gained $12.60, or 0.25%, to $5,153.91 per ounce.

Gold Price Today

In Mumbai, the financial heart of the country, 24-carat gold is retailing at approximately Rs 1,60,190 per 10 grams. Kolkata follows a similar trend, with its gold rate reported at Rs 1,59,980. Both cities are ahead of the national capital, Delhi, where the 24-carat rate currently stands at Rs 1,59,910.

The southern markets continue to record the highest figures in the country. Chennai leads the metros with a peak rate of Rs 1,60,660, while Hyderabad and Bengaluru follow closely at Rs 1,60,440 and Rs 1,60,320 respectively, keeping the price gap between the southern hubs and the northern capital distinct.

Silver Price Today

Here is how the silver rates are unfolding across major Indian hubs today: Mumbai is the epicenter of this price rally. The current silver rate in Mumbai is Rs 2,62,250 per kg. In the national capital, Delhi, silver is keeping pace with Mumbai, currently priced at Rs 2,61,800 per kg.

Chennai and Hyderabad are seeing silver trade at approximately Rs 2,63,010 and Rs 2,62,660 per kg, respectively. Bengaluru follows closely, with rates hovering around Rs 2,62,450 per kg. Silver rates in Kolkata are currently trading at roughly Rs 2,61,900.

Gold Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 10 grams of gold.

Mumbai: Rs 1,60,190

Delhi: Rs 1,59,910

Bengaluru: Rs 1,60,320

Chennai: Rs 1,60,660

Hyderabad: Rs 1,60,440

Kolkata: Rs 1,59,980

Silver Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 1 kg

Mumbai: Rs 2,62,250

Delhi: Rs 2,61,800

Bengaluru: Rs 2,62,450

Chennai: Rs 2,63,010

Hyderabad: Rs 2,62,660

Kolkata: Rs 2,61,900

ALSO READ: Asian Stocks Extend Slide To Third Day, Oil Gains: Markets Wrap

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.