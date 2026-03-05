Formula 1 2026: The Ultimate Cheat Sheet For New Fans

The new season of Formula One is set to get underway this Friday, starting with two practice sessions. It promises to be an exciting season for F1 fans, as it will host one of the biggest regulation changes in quite some time.

It is practically a reset for Formula One, with the introduction of new engine regulations and overtaking laws that will force drivers to be mindful about energy conservation.

However, new rules will bring in new terminologies and factors in Formula One that fans must soon get used to.

NDTV Profit brings you a simple explainer to help you understand the key changes and concepts shaping the 2026 Formula One season.

Engine Change (50–50 Split)

The central feature of the new 2026 regulations is how Formula One cars produce their power. In the past, most of the power came from the internal combustion engine. However, under the new rules, power will now be split almost evenly, with 50% coming from the traditional ICE engine and 50% coming from electrical energy.

This shift in energy management will become a defining factor for races as drivers will now have to carefully manage battery usage and regeneration in order to stay competitive over a lap and across an entire race.

Manual Override

Starting this season, the DRS is officially a thing of the past. It will be replaced by the manual override mode, which is a new feature designed to help cars overtake. When a driver is close enough to the car ahead, they can activate a temporary boost that releases electrical power, instead of opening up the rear wing.

It works somewhat like a strategic push-to-pass system, giving drivers extra speed on straights and creating more overtaking opportunities during races.