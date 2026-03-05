Get App
Iran War Live Updates: US Claims To Have Sunk Over 20 Iranian Ships; Trump Says US in 'Strong Position'

Israel announced on Wednesday that it had launched another wave of attacks on Tehran, as the death toll in Iran surpassed 1,000 amid the escalating hostilities.

United Nations reported that an estimated 100,000 people fled Tehran in the first 48 hours of the U.S.Israeli offensive.
3 minutes ago

We've now entered the sixth day of the US, Irael-Iran war. 

U.S. forces have now destroyed or sunk more than 20 vessels linked to the Iranian regime, with CENTCOM adding a Soleimani‑class warship to that tally overnight.

President Donald Trump said the United States and Israel remain in a “strong position” as the Middle East conflict enters its fifth day, arguing that Iran's stockpile of ballistic missiles is being “rapidly eliminated” as part of Washington's justification for the ongoing strikes on the Islamic Republic.

At the same time, Israel announced on Wednesday that it had launched another wave of attacks on Tehran, as the death toll in Iran surpassed 1,000 amid the escalating hostilities. The United Nations reported that an estimated 100,000 people fled Tehran in the first 48 hours of the U.S.–Israeli offensive, underscoring the scale of the humanitarian fallout as the conflict intensifies.

Emergency contact numbers of Indian Embassies:

Bahrain: +973 39418071
Iran: +98 9128109115 / +98 9128109102 / +98 9128109109 / +98 9932179359
Iraq: +964 771 651 1185 / +964 770444 4899
Israel: +972 54 7520711 / +972 54 2428378
Jordan: +962 770 422 276
Kuwait: +965 65501946
Lebanon: +961 76860128
Oman: +968 98282270 (WhatsApp) / 80071234 (Toll free) Qatar: +974 55647502
Ramallah, Palestine: +970 592916418
Saudi Arabia (Riyadh): +966 11 4884697 / 800 247 1234 (Toll free)
Saudi Arabia (Jeddah): +966 126648660 / +966 12 2614093
United Arab Emirates: +971 543090571 (WhatsApp) / 800 46342 (Toll free)

Here are the live updates on US, Israel-Iran War.

Mar 05, 2026 07:48 (IST)
Iran War Live Updates: Israel To Ease War-Related Restrictions

Israel announced it will ease several wartime restrictions, allowing a limited resumption of daily activity beginning midday Thursday, according to a statement from the Israeli military. The Home Front Command said the updated guidelines — which will remain in effect until 1800 GMT on March 7 — permit public gatherings of up to 50 people, provided they are held near accessible shelters, as per AFP reports.

Under the revised measures, all regions of the country will shift from operating under “essential activity” rules to a “limited activity” framework. The announcement came shortly after the military noted a decline in the number of missiles launched from Iran toward Israel.

AFP also reported that despite the partial easing, schools and educational institutions will stay closed, and workplaces may reopen only if they are located close to shelters, ensuring quick access in the event of renewed attacks.

Mar 05, 2026 07:44 (IST)
Iran War Live Updates: South Korea’s Kospi Jumps Over 12%

South Korea’s Kospi rose more than 12% on Thursday, rebounding from the previous session’s drop and tracking its strongest day.

The South Korean won strengthened 0.14% against the dollar to 1,460.60.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 4%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures traded at 25,534 versus the prior close of 25,249.48.

Mar 05, 2026 07:39 (IST)
Iran War Live Updates: Oil Prices Climb To $83

Oil prices remained elevated as traders weighed the escalating conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran, with the surge in crude raising concerns about renewed inflationary pressures across global economies.

Brent crude closed near $83 a barrel, reflecting heightened fears that the conflict could disrupt energy supply from one of the world's most critical oil-producing regions. West Texas Intermediate climbed toward $76 a barrel, extending gains after jumping roughly 11% in the first three days of the week.

Oil Prices Climb To $83 As Iran War Keeps Markets On Edge

Mar 05, 2026 07:26 (IST)
Iran War Live Updates: Preparing To Join Fight Against Iran, Say Kurdish Groups

Kurdish Iranian dissident groups based in northern Iraq say they are preparing for a possible cross‑border offensive into Iran, according to Kurdish officials quoted by the Associated Press. The officials also said the United States has asked Iraqi Kurdish authorities to back these groups, signaling a potential widening of the conflict.

These Kurdish factions are considered the most organized and militarily capable part of Iran’s otherwise fragmented opposition, with several thousand trained fighters. Their involvement would pose a serious new challenge for Tehran, adding pressure on Iranian forces already stretched by the regional war. However, such a move also risks drawing Iraq deeper into the conflict, raising fears of further destabilization across an already volatile region.

Mar 05, 2026 06:59 (IST)
Iran War Live Updates: Three Cruise Missiles Intercepted, Says Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia announced that it had intercepted and destroyed three cruise missiles amid the ongoing US‑Israel‑Iran conflict. In a statement posted on X, the Saudi defence ministry said the missiles were taken down outside the city of Al‑Kharj, as regional tensions continue to escalate.

Mar 05, 2026 06:44 (IST)
Iran War Live Updates: US Court Orders Tariff Refunds In A Setback For Trump

A federal judge has opened the door for thousands of businesses to receive refunds on tariffs that the US Supreme Court struck down last month.

In a ruling issued Wednesday, the US Court of International Trade directed Customs and Border Protection to return duties that had been imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), a tariff program introduced by former President Donald Trump last year, as per Bloomberg reports.

Judge Richard Eaton wrote that “all importers of record whose entries were subject to IEEPA duties are entitled to the benefit” of the Supreme Court’s decision, clearing the way for widespread refunds to affected companies.

Mar 05, 2026 06:40 (IST)
Iran War Live Updates: US Central Command Says Over 20 Iranian Vessels Have Been Destroyed

According to CENTCOM, US forces have now destroyed or sunk more than 20 Iranian regime vessels, as American strikes intensify and push deeper into Iranian airspace by the hour. The military said these ships were taken out using coordinated firepower across air, land, and sea, marking one of the most aggressive phases of the operation so far.

Over the past four days, the US command claims they have has also significantly reduced Iran’s offensive capabilities, with American forces claiming a 73% drop in drone launches and an 86% decline in ballistic missile launches from Iranian positions. 

Mar 05, 2026 06:33 (IST)
Iran War Live Updates: Trump Says US In "Very Strong Position" Against Iran

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the United States and Israel remain in a strong position as their conflict with Iran intensifies, insisting they will “keep moving forward” against the Islamic republic. He also claimed that potential successors to the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei “end up dead,” and asserted that Iran’s ballistic‑missile capabilities are being rapidly dismantled as the military campaign continues.

"We're doing well on the war front, to put it mildly. Somebody said on a scale of 10, where would you rate it? I said about a 15," Trump told a gathering at the White House. "We're in a very strong position now, and their leadership is just rapidly going. Everybody that seems to want to be a leader, they end up dead."

