Iran War Live Updates: US Claims To Have Sunk Over 20 Iranian Ships; Trump Says US in 'Strong Position'

We've now entered the sixth day of the US, Irael-Iran war.

U.S. forces have now destroyed or sunk more than 20 vessels linked to the Iranian regime, with CENTCOM adding a Soleimani‑class warship to that tally overnight.

President Donald Trump said the United States and Israel remain in a “strong position” as the Middle East conflict enters its fifth day, arguing that Iran's stockpile of ballistic missiles is being “rapidly eliminated” as part of Washington's justification for the ongoing strikes on the Islamic Republic.

At the same time, Israel announced on Wednesday that it had launched another wave of attacks on Tehran, as the death toll in Iran surpassed 1,000 amid the escalating hostilities. The United Nations reported that an estimated 100,000 people fled Tehran in the first 48 hours of the U.S.–Israeli offensive, underscoring the scale of the humanitarian fallout as the conflict intensifies.

Emergency contact numbers of Indian Embassies:

Bahrain: +973 39418071

Iran: +98 9128109115 / +98 9128109102 / +98 9128109109 / +98 9932179359

Iraq: +964 771 651 1185 / +964 770444 4899

Israel: +972 54 7520711 / +972 54 2428378

Jordan: +962 770 422 276

Kuwait: +965 65501946

Lebanon: +961 76860128

Oman: +968 98282270 (WhatsApp) / 80071234 (Toll free) Qatar: +974 55647502

Ramallah, Palestine: +970 592916418

Saudi Arabia (Riyadh): +966 11 4884697 / 800 247 1234 (Toll free)

Saudi Arabia (Jeddah): +966 126648660 / +966 12 2614093

United Arab Emirates: +971 543090571 (WhatsApp) / 800 46342 (Toll free)

Here are the live updates on US, Israel-Iran War.