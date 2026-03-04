Mumbai Traffic Police Issues Alert For India Vs England T20 World Cup 2026 Semifinal — Check Details

The Mumbai Traffic Police on Wednesday issued an advisory in view of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match between India and England which is scheduled to be held at Wankhede Stadium on March 5.

The match will take place at 7:00 PM at Wankhede Stadium, located near Marine Drive.

Gates for spectators will open at 4:00 PM, and a large number of cricket fans are expected to gather in and around the stadium premises.

Heavy congestion is anticipated across routes leading to the stadium and surrounding areas.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Metro Extends Aqua Line Services For India Vs England T20 World Cup Semifinal — Check Details



"In view of the T20 semifinal between India and England at Wankhede Stadium, Marine Drive, on 5 March 2026 at 7:00 PM, traffic congestion is anticipated in the area. Motorists are advised to plan travel accordingly and use alternate routes to avoid delays," said Mumbai Traffic Police in a post on X.



For spectators heading to specific gates at Wankhede Stadium, the police issued a gate-wise travel advisory

Gates 1, 2 & 7: Use Churchgate Railway Station/Churchgate Metro Station via E Road.

Gates 3 & 4: Use Marine Lines Railway Station FOB near Roopkala Showroom, Maharshi Karve Road.

Gates 5 & 6: Use Churchgate Railway Station / Churchgate Metro Station FOB on Maharshi Karve Road opposite Income Tax Office.

In view of the T20 semifinal between India and England at Wankhede Stadium, Marine Drive, on 5 March 2026 at 7:00 PM, traffic congestion is anticipated in the area.



Motorists are advised to plan travel accordingly and use alternate routes to avoid delays.#MumbaiTrafficUpdates pic.twitter.com/JX8CtD22Ow — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) March 4, 2026

ALSO READ: India Vs England, T20 World Cup 2026: Will Home Conditions Help Or Haunt Hosts In Semifinal Showdown At Wankhede



How To Take Public Transport?

Acqualine Metro:

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) has announced that services on Mumbai Metro Line 3, also known as the Aqua Line, will be extended on March 5 in view of the match. According to MMRCL, the last trains from Churchgate Metro Station will depart at 11:59 PM towards Aarey JVLR and 11:59 PM towards Cuffe Parade.



???? Match night in Mumbai!

Heading to the India vs England T20 Semi-Final? #AquaLine will operate extended services on 5th March to make your return journey smooth and hassle-free.



Travel smart. Plan ahead. Enjoy the game!



???? मुंबईत क्रिकेटचा जल्लोष!

५ मार्च रोजी होणाऱ्या T20… pic.twitter.com/Y3WtOOonSV — MumbaiMetro3 (@MumbaiMetro3) March 4, 2026

Mumbai Local: Churchgate station on the Western Line is the closest railway station to Wankhede Stadium. Once commuters exit the station, the stadium can be reached in about a 10-minute walk via Maharshi Karve Road.



ALSO READ: IPL 2026: New Survey Reveals How India Watches Cricket — Emotional Highs, Multi-Screen Viewing, Food Rituals Marine Lines station on the Western Line is another nearby option for accessing specific gates, while Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) serves as the closest station for passengers travelling via the Central and Harbour Lines.



BEST Bus:

The city's BEST bus network is also a reliable option for match-goers. Bus number 123, operating between RC Church and Vasantrao Naik Chowk, and bus number 108, running from CSMT Railway Station to Kamla Nehru Park, both halt at the Wankhede Stadium bus stop.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.