US Fueling Wars To Stop India, China From Becoming Global Powers, Says Khamenei's Envoy To New Delhi

Amid the intensifying standoff between Washington and Tehran, an envoy of Iran's Supreme Leader has alleged that the United States is fuelling conflicts to preserve its global dominance and prevent emerging powers like India and China from rising.

In an interview with news agency ANI, Abdul Majeed Hakeem Ilahi, Special Representative of the Office of Iran's Supreme Leader to India, said the ongoing confrontation with Iran is part of a broader strategy by Washington to block a multipolar world order.

“In the near future, the world's most powerful nations will be India, China, Russia, and the United States. However, America does not want any partners; it does not want to see India or China emerge as powerful peers. Consequently, they instigate these wars to prevent this shift and maintain their global dominance,” Ilahi told ANI.

US Started This War

Ilahi maintained that the conflict was initiated by the United States and Israel, not Iran. His remarks align with statements made by senior Iranian official Ali Larijani, who has accused Washington and Tel Aviv of aggression.

“They are the ones attacking us and bombing our civilians; we are simply defending ourselves,” Ilahi said, adding that responsibility for ending hostilities lies with the US. “Once they do [stop the war], we will stop as well.”

The Iranian envoy further argued that Tehran is fighting on two fronts: a military confrontation and what he described as a “narrative war.”

“The first war, which is very heavy and is a big war, is a narrative war, and the second war is a military war. We can handle our military war against America and Israel. But there is another war which is much bigger than this first one,” Ilahi said.

“In narrative war, they fabricate a lot of fake news, which is not true and which is not correct. And they say the people of Iran want the regime change,” he added.

The remarks come as tensions between the United States and Iran continue to escalate, with both sides exchanging accusations over responsibility for the conflict and its broader geopolitical implications.

