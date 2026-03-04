Finn Allen's Fastest T20 World Cup Hundred Vs South Africa Helps New Zealand Cruise Into Final

Eden Gardens witnessed history on Wednesday as New Zealand opener Finn Allen smashed the fastest century in T20 World Cup history, reaching three figures in just 33 balls during the 2026 semifinal against South Africa in Kolkata. In a knockout clash where the Proteas once again saw their campaign unravel at the iconic venue, Allen produced a breathtaking display of power-hitting - obliterating the previous record held by Chris Gayle, whose 47-ball ton had stood unchallenged for over a decade.

Allen's innings was a T20 batting masterclass: 10 fours, 8 sixes, and an unrelenting assault that left South Africa shell-shocked and effectively ended the contest inside the first half of the chase. His explosive hundred, stitched together with a dominant 100-run stand alongside Tim Seifert, propelled New Zealand to a commanding nine-wicket win and into their second T20 World Cup final.

Three years ago, the Proteas were defeated in the ODI World Cup semifinal by Australia at the same venue. The scripts of both the defeats are eerily similar. South Africa batted first in both the games. Panic sets in and they lose early wickets. The team senses a revival due to a late cameo. At the ODI World Cup, it was David Miller's hundred batting at number six. At the T20 World Cup, Marco Jansen hit 55 off 30 balls.

That is where the similarities in the two matches end. Because while Australia almost fluffed in the chase of 213 despite a fifty by Travis Head, New Zealand were clinical in reaching the target of 170.

Even after Seifert's departure, Allen stayed relentless, accelerating through the chase and sealing the game in emphatic fashion. His final shot took him to the hundred and guided New Zealand to their second T20 World Cup final.

After winning the semifinal against South Africa, Australia headed to Ahmedabad to play the final. New Zealand will do likewise. The Kiwis will hope that the they too enjoy the similar fate like that of Australia come March 8.

