Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement
LIVE UPDATES

Iran War News Live Updates: Mojtaba Khamenei Chosen Supreme Leader; US Navy To Escort Tankers Through Strait of Hormuz

Mojtaba Khamenei was elected as successor by Iran's Assembly of Experts. Meanwhile, the US said that 2,000 targets were hit as Iran retaliates across Gulf.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Iran War News Live Updates: Mojtaba Khamenei Chosen Supreme Leader; US Navy To Escort Tankers Through Strait of Hormuz
15 minutes ago

The conflict in the Middle East has entered its fifth day. Iranian missiles and drones have continued to hit locations around the Gulf while the United States have kept the pressure on Tehran to end hostilities and return to talks.

Iran's Assembly of Experts has elected former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's son Mojtaba to succeed him, NDTV reported on Wednesday citing local media. The selection has been made under pressure from the powerful paramilitary group Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. Mojtaba Khamenei, the 56-year-old second son of the late Supreme Leader, operates as a formidable power broker with deep, behind-the-scenes influence over the IRGC and the Basij paramilitary networks.

President Donald Trump said the US Navy will escort oil tankers through the Starit of Hormuz, a critical shipping lane being blocked by Iran. 

Mar 04, 2026 09:00 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Iran War News Live Updates: Asian Markets Plunge As Worries Over War Widens

Asian shares fell further on Wednesday after the global sell-off for stocks hit Wall Street, with South Korea's benchmark plunging 8%, while oil prices climbed even higher.

Worries over the widening war with Iran have hammered most world markets. Higher oil prices and how much they might worsen inflation are among the central fears for investors. More spikes for oil prices may grind down the global economy and sap corporate profits.

Mar 04, 2026 08:51 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Iran War News Live Updates: Kuwait Army Issues A Statement

The Kuwait Army issued a statement on behalf of the official spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense.

The official spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense, Brigadier General Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi, stated that at dawn today (Wednesday), several hostile aerial targets were detected and intercepted within the airspace of the State of Kuwait, where they were engaged and destroyed. As a result, debris fell from the interception operation onto one of the residential homes in the country, leading to human and material injuries.

Confirming the continued performance of the armed forces in carrying out their duties, and taking all necessary measures to protect its lands, people, and residents, in a manner that ensures the preservation of its sovereignty, security, and stability.

Mar 04, 2026 08:31 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Iran War News Live Updates: US Army Condoles Four Soldiers' Death

The US Army condoled the death of four U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers on Wednesday in a post on X. "It is with heavy hearts that we announce the deaths of four U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers supporting Operation Epic Fury on March 1. "We honor our fallen Heroes, who served fearlessly and selflessly in defense of our nation." said Lt. Gen. Robert Harter, Chief of Army Reserve.

Mar 04, 2026 08:11 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Iran War News Live Updates: X Tightens Rules On AI War Content

Social media platform X said it will suspend creators from its revenue-sharing program if they post AI-generated videos of armed conflicts without clearly disclosing that the content was created using artificial intelligence.

img
read-more
X Tightens Rules On AI War Content, Suspends Monetisation For Violations

Mar 04, 2026 07:55 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Iran War News Live Updates: Palestinians Anxious About Impact Of War On Them

In a tent camp in Gaza's southern area of Khan Younis, Palestinians have been closely following news about the widening war and growing increasingly worried about its potential impact on their lives. Palestinians in the camp were preparing simple meals to break their fast during the second week of the holy month of Ramadan. Haunted by memories of scarcity last year during months of Israel's blockade, many fear that border crossings could again close.

Mar 04, 2026 07:39 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Iran War News Live Updates: US Navy To Escort Oil Ships Through Strait of Hormuz

Donald Trump said the US Navy will begin escorting oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, after Iran moved to block the chokepoint from where 20% of global oil supplies pass through.

He has also ordered the United States Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to provide, at a very reasonable price, political risk insurance and guarantees for the financial security of all maritime trade, especially energy, traveling through the Gulf. This will be available to all Shipping Lines.

Mar 04, 2026 07:30 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Iran War News Live Updates: Trump's Fresh Warning To Tehran

US President Donald Trump warned on Tuesday that the US is initiating a "third wave" of military strikes against Iran. This follows the elimination of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, during the initial phases of Operation Epic Fury. 

Ahead of a bilateral meeting in the Oval Office with the German chancellor Friedrich Merz, Trump said that "everything's been knocked out" in Iran.

"As you know, 49 people were taken out in the first hit. And I guess there was another hit today on the new leadership, and it looks like that was pretty substantial also. So they're getting hit very hard, and we'll see what happens," he said.

Mar 04, 2026 07:28 (IST)
Link Copied
Share

Iran War News Live Updates: Khamenei's Son Mojtaba Appointed Supreme Leader

Iran's Assembly of Experts has elected former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's son Mojtaba to succeed him, NDTV reported on Wednesday citing local media. The selection has been made under pressure from the powerful paramilitary group Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.

Mojtaba Khamenei, the 56-year-old second son of the late Supreme Leader, operates as a formidable power broker with deep, behind-the-scenes influence over the IRGC and the Basij paramilitary networks. He is a veteran of the Iran-Iraq War and has intimate coordination with Iran's security apparatus. The clerical establishment has been largely opposed to hereditary succession. Mojtaba also lacked the high-ranking clerical credentials and formal leadership experience traditionally required to ascend to the supreme position.

img
read-more
Khamenei's Son Mojtaba Appointed Iran Supreme Leader Upon IRGC Backing

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Nifty Tanks 3% To 24,141 In Pre Market, Sensex Slumps 1,700 Points; Rupee Opens At Record Low

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: Nifty Tanks 3% To 24,141 In Pre Market, Sensex Slumps 1,700 Points; Rupee Opens At Record Low

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search