Iran War News Live Updates: Mojtaba Khamenei Chosen Supreme Leader; US Navy To Escort Tankers Through Strait of Hormuz

The Kuwait Army issued a statement on behalf of the official spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense.
The official spokesperson of the Ministry of Defense, Brigadier General Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi, stated that at dawn today (Wednesday), several hostile aerial targets were detected and intercepted within the airspace of the State of Kuwait, where they were engaged and destroyed. As a result, debris fell from the interception operation onto one of the residential homes in the country, leading to human and material injuries.
Confirming the continued performance of the armed forces in carrying out their duties, and taking all necessary measures to protect its lands, people, and residents, in a manner that ensures the preservation of its sovereignty, security, and stability.