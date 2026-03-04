Iran War News Live Updates: Mojtaba Khamenei Chosen Supreme Leader; US Navy To Escort Tankers Through Strait of Hormuz

The conflict in the Middle East has entered its fifth day. Iranian missiles and drones have continued to hit locations around the Gulf while the United States have kept the pressure on Tehran to end hostilities and return to talks.

Iran's Assembly of Experts has elected former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's son Mojtaba to succeed him, NDTV reported on Wednesday citing local media. The selection has been made under pressure from the powerful paramilitary group Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps. Mojtaba Khamenei, the 56-year-old second son of the late Supreme Leader, operates as a formidable power broker with deep, behind-the-scenes influence over the IRGC and the Basij paramilitary networks.

President Donald Trump said the US Navy will escort oil tankers through the Starit of Hormuz, a critical shipping lane being blocked by Iran.