X Tightens Rules On AI War Content, Suspends Monetisation For Violations

Social media platform X said it will suspend creators from its revenue-sharing program if they post AI-generated videos of armed conflicts without clearly disclosing that the content was created using artificial intelligence.

The move comes as platforms grapple with a surge of synthetic media during geopolitical crises, raising concerns that realistic AI-generated visuals could mislead users and distort public understanding of events on the ground.

X's head of product, Nikita Bier, said creators who publish AI-generated videos depicting armed conflict without labeling them as AI-made will be removed from the platform's Creator Revenue Sharing Program for 90 days.

If creators continue posting misleading AI-generated conflict content after the suspension period ends, they will face a permanent removal from the monetisation program, Bier said in a post on the platform.

Today we are revising our Creator Revenue Sharing policies to maintain authenticity of content on Timeline and prevent manipulation of the program.



During times of war, it is critical that people have access to authentic information on the ground. With today's AI technologies,… — Nikita Bier (@nikitabier) March 3, 2026

“During times of war, it is critical that people have access to authentic information on the ground,” Bier wrote. “With today's AI technologies, it is trivial to create content that can mislead people.”

The rule applies specifically to videos portraying armed conflict that fail to disclose their AI-generated origin.

Detection Through AI Tools and Community Notes

X said it will rely on a mix of automated and community-driven systems to identify misleading AI content.

The platform plans to use tools designed to detect generative AI media, alongside its crowdsourced Community Notes feature, which allows users to add contextual fact-checks to posts that may be misleading.

Community Notes has been central to X's approach to moderation since the platform shifted toward a more decentralized content review system.

Revenue Program Under Scrutiny

X's Creator Revenue Sharing Program allows eligible users to earn a portion of advertising revenue generated by engagement on their posts. The initiative was introduced to encourage creators to produce more content and drive activity on the platform.

However, the program has faced criticism from researchers and users who argue that tying payments to engagement can encourage creators to post sensational or polarizing material designed to attract views.

Some critics also say the system's eligibility requirements — including a paid subscription to X — and relatively loose content oversight create incentives for viral but misleading posts.

While the new rule targets AI-generated war content specifically, it does not address other areas where synthetic media has been widely used.

AI-generated images and videos are frequently deployed in political misinformation campaigns or to promote misleading products within the influencer economy. Those uses are not directly covered by the new policy.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.