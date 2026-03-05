Five Stocks To Buy: Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma And More | March 5, 2026

Market analysts and brokerage firms have identified high-conviction trading ideas for the upcoming session, focusing on the telecommunications, metals, energy, and pharmaceutical sectors.

Top picks include telecom giant Bharti Airtel and state-owned metal major National Aluminium Company (NALCO), which emerged as consensus picks, alongside heavyweights Reliance Industries and Sun Pharma, and piping solutions provider Astral.

Here are the top analyst picks for the day.

Bharti Airtel

Bharti Airtel emerged as a strong consensus top pick, with two leading analysts recommending a buy on the telecom stock.

Nilesh Jain, VP and Head of Technical and Derivative Research at Centrum Finverse Ltd, advised buying the stock for a target of Rs 1,980, with a stop loss at Rs 1,860.

Akshay P Bhagwat, Senior VP at JM Financial, also recommended a long position with target prices of Rs 1,937 and Rs 1,949, maintaining a stop loss at Rs 1,887.

Reliance Industries

Akshay P Bhagwat of JM Financial identified value in the energy and conglomerate space, placing a buy call on Reliance Industries. He recommended a long position for targets of Rs 1,377 and Rs 1,395, advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 1,321.

Sun Pharma

Nilesh Jain of Centrum Finverse sees upside in the pharmaceutical sector. He recommended a buy on Sun Pharma for a target of Rs 1,810, with a strict stop loss placed at Rs 1,718.

NALCO

Analysts also see significant upside in the metals sector, identifying a buying opportunity in NALCO.

Kunal Shah, Senior Technical and Derivative Analyst at Mirae Asset Sharekhan, recommended entering the stock at Rs 373 for targets of Rs 387 and Rs 390, protecting the position with a stop loss at Rs 360.

Ruchit Jain, Vice President of Equity Technical Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, placed a buy rating with a target of Rs 390 and a stop loss at Rs 360.

Astral

Ruchit Jain of Motilal Oswal suggested a long position on Astral. He set a target price of Rs 1,720, advising traders to keep a stop loss at Rs 1,600.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

