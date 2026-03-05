Get App
Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Indicates Gap-Up Open; South Korea's Kospi Rallies 12%

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, rose to 24,748.

Read Time: 1 min
6 minutes ago

Hello and welcome to our live coverage on stock markets

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, rose to 24,748. On Wednesday, Indian equity benchmarks extended losses for the fourth consecutive trading session—their longest losing streak since January—amid a global selloff triggered by the escalating crisis in the Middle East. The BSE Sensex fell over 1,100 points to close near 79,100, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 1.5% to end below 24,500.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea's Kospi rose more than 12% on Thursday, rebounding from the previous session's drop and tracking its strongest day. The South Korean won strengthened 0.14% against the dollar to 1,460.60. Meanwhile, Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 4%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures traded at 25,534 versus the prior close of 25,249.48.

Mar 05, 2026 07:44 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Oil Prices Rise As Hormuz Closure Disrupts Middle East Flows

  • Oil prices rose on Thursday amid concern over the continued closure of the Strait of Hormuz, which is restricting Middle East oil and gas flows.
  • Brent crude traded up $1.67, or 2.05%, at $83.07 a barrel.
  • WTI crude rose $1.94, or 2.60%, to $76.60 a barrel.
Mar 05, 2026 07:31 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Key Events To Watch Today Include Sensex Expiry, FADA Data, Results, Listing And Lock-In Expiries

  • Sensex expiry is scheduled for today.
  • FADA is set to release February retail sales data.
  • Corporate actions due today include Fractal Analytics’ Q3 earnings and the IPO listing of Omnitech Engineering.
  • Share lock-in expiries are lined up for Vikran Engineering, Urban Company and Bazaar Style.
Mar 05, 2026 07:24 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Goldman Sachs Flags $100 Oil Risk If Hormuz Disruption Lasts Weeks

  • Goldman Sachs said crude could rise to $100 a barrel if exports through the Strait of Hormuz stay restricted for several more weeks, citing a note to clients dated Wednesday.
  • Its base case assumes flows hold at about 15% of normal levels for five more days, then recover gradually over a month.
  • Goldman raised its Q2 2026 average forecasts to $76 a barrel for Brent and $71 for WTI, citing lower Hormuz flows, falling OECD inventories and reduced Middle East output in March.
Mar 05, 2026 07:20 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Gold At Rs 1,62,100 Per 10 Gms, Silver At Rs 2,66,360 Per Kg

  • Gold and silver rates in India edged up on Thursday, with the move linked in the update to the Middle East conflict entering its sixth day without a resolution.
  • Gold was at Rs 1,62,100 per 10 gms and silver at Rs 2,66,360 per 1 kg, as per the Bullions website.
  • In overseas trade, spot gold rose 0.5% to $5,164.57 an ounce by 7:59 a.m. in Singapore, while silver added 0.5% to $83.98, according to Bloomberg.

Gold, Silver Price Today, March 5: Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai

Mar 05, 2026 07:17 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Thursday's Global Rebound To Improve Risk Appetite, Says Analyst

  • Hariprasad K, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder of Livelong Wealth, said optimism in GIFT Nifty follows a rebound in major global indices amid hopes of de-escalation in Middle East tensions.
  • He said risk appetite has improved across global assets.
  • He added that Bitcoin moved above $73,000 as investors positioned it as “digital gold” alongside gold and silver, which he said signals stabilising risk sentiment after recent geopolitical concerns.
Mar 05, 2026 07:09 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Wednesday Morning Recap — Nifty Ends Below 24,500 In Fourth Straight Loss

  • Indian benchmarks fell for a fourth session, their longest losing run since January, as a global selloff played out amid the Middle East crisis.
  • The Sensex closed near 79,100, down over 1,100 points, while the Nifty 50 fell 1.5% to finish below 24,500.
  • Both indices cut nearly half their day’s losses after a weaker start, with gains in Bharti Airtel and Infosys helping the recovery.
Mar 05, 2026 06:59 (IST)
Stock Market Live: South Korea’s Kospi Jumps Over 12% After Wednesday's Rout

  • South Korea’s Kospi rose more than 12% on Thursday, rebounding from the previous session’s drop and tracking its strongest day.
  • The South Korean won strengthened 0.14% against the dollar to 1,460.60.
  • Elsewhere in Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 4%, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index futures traded at 25,534 versus the prior close of 25,249.48.
Mar 05, 2026 06:57 (IST)
Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Rises To 24,748, Points To Higher Opening For Nifty 50

  • GIFT Nifty rose to 24,748 in early trade.
  • The move signals that the Nifty 50 may open higher at the start of the session.

