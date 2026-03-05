Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Indicates Gap-Up Open; South Korea's Kospi Rallies 12%

Hello and welcome to our live coverage on stock markets

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, rose to 24,748. On Wednesday, Indian equity benchmarks extended losses for the fourth consecutive trading session—their longest losing streak since January—amid a global selloff triggered by the escalating crisis in the Middle East. The BSE Sensex fell over 1,100 points to close near 79,100, while the NSE Nifty 50 fell 1.5% to end below 24,500.

Elsewhere in Asia, South Korea's Kospi rose more than 12% on Thursday, rebounding from the previous session's drop and tracking its strongest day. The South Korean won strengthened 0.14% against the dollar to 1,460.60. Meanwhile, Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 4%, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index futures traded at 25,534 versus the prior close of 25,249.48.