Gold, Silver Price Today, March 5: Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, And Other Cities

Gold and silver rates in India rose slightly on Thursday as the US-Israel-Iran war in the Middle East entered a sixth day with no sign of resolution. With geopolitical tensions in the Middle East continuing, more investors are likely to turn to gold and silver, keeping precious metal prices on an upward trend.

The gold rate in India on Thursday is Rs 1,62,100 per 10 gms while the silver rate in India is Rs 2,66,360 per 1 kg, according the Bullions website.

In the international market, spot gold rose 0.5% to $5,164.57 an ounce as of 7:59 a.m. in Singapore. Silver added 0.5% to $83.98, extending a gain of nearly 2% gain, as per Bloomberg.

Gold Price Today

In Mumbai, the financial heart of the country, 24-carat gold is retailing at approximately Rs 1,61,810 per 10 grams. Kolkata follows a similar trend, with its gold rate reported at Rs 1,61,600. Both cities are ahead of the national capital, Delhi, where the 24-carat rate currently stands at Rs 1,61,530.

The southern markets continue to record the highest figures in the country. Chennai leads the metros with a peak rate of Rs 1,62,280, while Hyderabad and Bengaluru follow closely at Rs 1,62,070 and Rs 1,61,940 respectively, keeping the price gap between the southern hubs and the northern capital distinct.

Silver Price Today

Here is how the silver rates are unfolding across major Indian hubs today: Mumbai is the epicenter of this price rally. The current silver rate in Mumbai is Rs 2,65,880 per kg. In the national capital, Delhi, silver is keeping pace with Mumbai, currently priced at Rs 2,65,420 per kg.

Chennai and Hyderabad are seeing silver trade at approximately Rs 2,66,650 and Rs 2,66,300 per kg, respectively. Bengaluru follows closely, with rates hovering around Rs 2,66,090 per kg. Silver rates in Kolkata are currently trading at roughly Rs 2,65,530.

Gold Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 10 grams of gold.

Mumbai: Rs 1,61,810

Delhi: Rs 1,61,530

Bengaluru: Rs 1,61,940

Chennai: Rs 1,62,280

Hyderabad: Rs 1,62,070

Kolkata: Rs 1,61,600

Silver Rates City-Wise

The following rates are as per 1 kg

Mumbai: Rs 2,65,880

Delhi: Rs 2,65,420

Bengaluru: Rs 2,66,090

Chennai: Rs 2,66,650

Hyderabad: Rs 2,66,300

Kolkata: Rs 2,65,530

ALSO READ: Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On March 5

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.