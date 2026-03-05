Coal India's Outlook Gets A Positive Update From Citi, JPMorgan — Here Are The Catalysts

Coal India Ltd. could see near-term support from rising international coal prices and stronger e-auction realisations, according to recent brokerage notes from Citi and JPMorgan, although both firms remain cautious on the stock's longer-term fundamentals.

Shares of the state-owned miner have recently outperformed intraday, supported by expectations that the rally in global coal prices could lift the company's realisations. Coal prices internationally have been up 22% year-to-date.

Coal India's Outperformance Vs Nifty YTD

Citi Puts Stock on 90-Day Catalyst Watch

Citi has maintained a "Neutral" rating on Coal India with a target price of Rs 430, while placing the stock on an "Upside 90-Day Catalyst Watch."

The brokerage said stronger international coal prices could push up e-auction prices - a key earnings driver for Coal India. The firm estimates that import parity prices suggest e-auction prices could move closer to Rs 3,000 per tonne, compared with around Rs 2,435 per tonne in the December quarter.

Citi estimates that every Rs 100 per tonne increase in e-auction prices could raise earnings per share by about 2%, highlighting the sensitivity of the company's earnings to pricing trends in spot sales.

JPMorgan Highlights Pricing Sensitivity

JPMorgan has also maintained a "Neutral" rating on the stock with a target price of rs 397, pointing to the sensitivity of Coal India's earnings to changes in selling prices.

The brokerage noted that the stock's recent outperformance may be linked to expectations of higher e-auction premiums following the rally in global coal markets. Newcastle coal prices have climbed notably this year, partly due to supply constraints in Indonesia and geopolitical risks affecting energy markets.

According to the brokerage's sensitivity analysis, every 1% change in Coal India's average selling price could translate into roughly a 3% change in earnings per share for the company and other domestic thermal coal producers.

Global Dynamics Supporting Coal Prices

Analysts said geopolitical tensions in the Middle East could tighten energy markets, indirectly supporting coal demand as higher liquefied natural gas prices push utilities to switch fuels.

However, JPMorgan cautioned that domestic factors may temper the upside. Coal inventories at Indian power plants remain relatively low at around 10 days, suggesting the possibility of restocking in the near term.

Despite the pricing tailwinds, brokerages flagged softer demand indicators. Coal India's February offtake declined about 1.5% year-on-year, while thermal power generation growth has also been muted in recent months. Higher production from captive coal mines and fluctuating electricity demand could continue to weigh on volumes, analysts said.

