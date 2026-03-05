Pakistan Left With Only '28 Days Of Fuel'; Plans Covid-Era Restrictions As Hormuz Closure Hits Supplies

With just "28 days of fuel reserves left," Pakistan is considering Covid-era measures to curtail consumption of the fuel, including mandating work from home and online classes, NDTV has reported.

The crisis has arisen as the Iranian authorities have closed down the Strait of Hormuz for any traffic, asserting that the nation reserves the right to regulate passage through the waterway during times of war.

Pakistan's Finance Minister, Muhammad Aurangzeb, has said that the country is left with only about 28 days of diesel stocks, crude oil reserves for 10 days, and LPG supplies for about 15 days.

Pakistan's English Daily, Dawn, has reported that the government, led by Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, was set to impose measures to counter the issue. The measures will include weekly revision of petrol pricing, compensating oil companies for elevated costs of insurance and import premiums and fuel conservation measures.

Dawn reported that the government might also encourage the corporate sector to impose remote working, with only essential staff present in the offices. There are also proposals, the Dawn reported, to urge employees to share rides even as educational institutes might be asked to hold online classes.

The Strait of Hormuz has been effectively closed since the beginning of the war. With over one-fifth of the world's crude oil transported through the Strait, it was imminent that the work would face an acute fuel crisis and rising cost of fuel as well.

The Iranian authorities, however, have made an exception for Chinese vessels, which will be allowed to use the Strait even amid the raging war. Iran has been appreciative of the support Beijing has shown towards the country as the US and Israel pounded Tehran. Beijing has called the airstrikes "unacceptable".

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Foreign Minister, Ishaq Dar, has said that he made "Iran understand" that the defence agreement with Saudi Arabia could draw the country into war too.

