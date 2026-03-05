War In Middle East Disrupts Global Sports: Events Cancelled, Leagues Suspended, Athletes Evacuated

As the war between the United States, Israel, and Iran intensifies, many sports events across the Gulf region and other parts of the world have been hit badly with uncertainty, with some being postponed and players evacuated mid-tournament.

This is happening at one of the busiest times of the year, in the global sports conflict, Al Jazeera has reported. The hostilities started on February 28, when the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Tehran, killing many, including the Supreme Leader of the country, Ayatollah Khamenei.

Tehran has responded with airstrikes on US bases in the Gulf region, involving Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, and other countries in the conflict.

The war that followed has resulted in chaos in the sporting world, forcing the cancellation of some tournaments and the suspension of leagues. At some tournaments, going on in the Middle East, athletes had to be evacuated by the sports bodies.

Al Jazeera reported that an ATP Challenger-level tennis event had to be halted mid-match in Fujairah, when the debris of a falling drone ignited a fire at an oilfield only about 13 kms from the tennis court.

Also Read: UAE Faces US-Iran War Heat: Dubai Airport, Jebel Ali Port, Palm Jumeirah Among Locations Hit

Videos on social media showed that two players, Daniil Ostapenkov from Belarus, and Hayato Matsuoka from Japan, who were on court, could be seen running for cover.

"I just finished my match in Fujairah, second round, but the play is suspended for today," Ukrainian player Vladyslav Orlov posted on Instagram.

He further wrote that "I heard the sound of jets flying here and there, and then smoke. It is not very safe here right now," the Ukrainian wrote. The tournament has since been cancelled.

Belarusian player Ilya Ivanshka took to Instagram and posted, "Just got confirmation that all the people from the tournament in Fujairah will be evacuated with no cost. Everything is completely covered. Class act @atptour."

Football disruption

Football is the Middle East's most popular sport, and it too has not remained immune from the disruption caused by war.

The Asian Champions League was scheduled to be played next week and has now been postponed by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). "Our priority remains the safety and security of stakeholders, including players, teams, officials, partners and fans," the AFC said in a statement.

The body said that it was steadfast in its commitment to ensuring a secure environment for all.

Also Read: Dubai No More Safe? Why Iran Targeted The Gulf Arab City After US Strikes - Explained

The Qatar Football Association has also suspended all the matches in the country. The country was also scheduled to host the Finalissima football match between Argentina and Spain this month. UEFA is yet to decide on the match.

On March 27, a showpiece game was scheduled between Copa America holders and European champions at Lusail Stadium in Doha. UEFA has said that discussions around the match are ongoing, and so far, there has been no consideration on change of venue, Reuters reported.

The mother of all tournaments, the FIFA World Cup, will also not be immune to the disruption caused by the war. The big question will be the participation of Iran and Iraq, given that the tournament is being co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.