UAE Faces US-Iran War Heat: Dubai Airport, Jebel Ali Port, Palm Jumeirah Among Locations Hit

Dubai was affected by some of the most intense bombardments the city has experienced in years, after a wave of explosions struck several strategic locations. As the United Arab Emirates reels from the air strikes launched by Iran, tensions have surged across the Gulf region. Tehran said the missile barrage was a retaliation for joint US‑Israeli pre‑emptive strikes carried out earlier in the week.

The Dubai Media Office issued multiple statements detailing the evolving situation and identifying areas hit by the Iranian strikes. According to the Abu Dhabi Airport Authority, a drone attack on Zayed International Airport left one person dead and seven others injured, as reported by Khaleej Times. The victim was identified as an Asian national.

In a post on X, Dubai media office said, "Dubai Airports confirms that a concourse at Dubai International (DXB) sustained minor damage in an incident, which was quickly contained. Emergency response teams were immediately deployed and are managing the situation in coordination with the relevant authorities. Four staff sustained injuries and received prompt medical attention. Due to contingency plans already in place, most of the terminals were previously cleared of passengers." [sic]

Jebel Ali Port

Fire from debris of intercepted Iranian missile was reported at Jebel Ali Port but no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. In a post on X, Dubai media office said, “Dubai authorities confirm that debris resulting from an aerial interception caused a fire at one of the berths at Jebel Ali Port. Dubai Civil Defense teams responded immediately and are continuing their efforts to fully extinguish the fire. No injuries have been reported.”

Burj Al Arab

The Dubai media office in a post on X said, "Authorities confirm that a drone was intercepted, and debris caused a minor fire on the Burj Al Arab's outer facade. Civil Defence teams responded immediately and brought the incident under control. No injuries have been reported." [sic]

Palm Jumeirah

There were reports of fire in Palm Jumeirah's building due to the retaliatory strikes resulting in four individuals sustaining injuries. Dubai media office informed on X, "Dubai authorities confirm that an incident occurred in a building in the Palm Jumeirah area. Emergency response teams were deployed immediately and the site has been secured. Dubai Civil Defence has confirmed that the resulting fire is now under control. Four individuals sustained injuries and have been transferred to medical facilities."

The Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General in Dubai have issued an advisory, saying they are in touch with the UAE authorities and airlines for taking care of the Indian passengers stranded at the airports in the UAE due to temporary and precautionary airspace closure.

The Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General in Dubai said they are continuing to function normally. In a post on X, they also gave a toll-free number (800-46342) and a WhatsApp number (+971543090571) along with two email IDs (pbsk.dubai@mea.gov.in and ca.abudhabi@mea.gov.in) for Indian nationals there to contact in case of emergency.

The Indian missions at Riyadh (Saudi Arabia), Amman (Jordan), Manama (Bahrain), Ramallah (Palestine), and Muscat (Oman) also issued similar advisories providing emergency contact details.

