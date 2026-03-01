Stock Splits This Week: Silver Touch Technologies, Meera Industries, Aqylon Nexus — Check Record Dates

Investors should note that Silver Touch Technologies Ltd., Meera Industries Ltd., Aqylon Nexus Ltd. and Varvee Globsl Ltd. have both finalised their record dates for upcoming stock splits this week.

The record date for Silver Touch Technologies and Meera Industries is Friday, while the record dates for Aqylon Nexus and Varvee Global are March 5 and March 2, respectively. D-Street investors eyeing split benefits must track record dates closely.

How Can Traders Become Eligible For A Stock Split?

A stock split is a corporate action where a company increases the number of outstanding shares by reducing the face value per share. This typically enhances liquidity as the stock price adjusts accordingly. While the number of shares increases, the total investment value remains unchanged. For example, in the case of SIlver Touch Technologies, every one share held will turn into five shares with the face value halving from Rs 10 to Rs 2.

To be eligible for a stock split, investors must hold shares as of the record date announced by the company. The record date determines who will receive additional shares post-split, based on the split ratio. With India following the T+1 settlement cycle, investors need to purchase the stock at least one trading day before the record date to be eligible.

Buying shares on the record date itself won't qualify, as the ownership won't be reflected in time during trade. Here is a look at companies that have declared stock splits with key dates coming up this week.

Stock Splits And Record Dates

Varvee Global is set to see a stock split from Rs 10 face value to Rs 5 per share. The split will be 1:2 ratio and the record date is March 2.

Aqlyon Nexus is also set to split from Rs 10 to Re 1 per share in the ratio 1:10. And the record date will also be March 5.

Meera Industries is set to split from Rs 10 to Rs 5 per share in the ratio 1:2. And the record date will also be March 6.

Silver Touch Technologies is set to split from Rs 10 to Rs 2 per share in the ratio 1:5. And the record date will also be March 6.

While these actions increase the liquidity of the stock by making the share price lower and more accessible to a wider range of investors, it is important to remember that they do not affect the overall market value of an investor's total holding. The total investment value remains unchanged as the share price adjusts proportionally to the split ratio on the ex-date.

