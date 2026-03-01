Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Killed: Who Will Succeed Iran's Supreme Leader? Five Names Doing Rounds

Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's killing, seen as the biggest setback to the Islamic regime in its nearly five decades of existence, raises the question over his succession. Speculations are rife that a new leader would be named soon, and will selected from the ranks of the country's clerical-military coterie.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps confirmed the death of Khamenei in a statement, while vowing to continue the fight against the United States and Israel.

"The criminal and terrorist act of the malicious governments of the United States and the Zionist regime constitutes a clear violation of religious, moral, legal, and international norms. Therefore, the hand of vengeance of the Iranian nation, in imposing severe, decisive, and regret-inducing punishment upon the killers of the Imam of the Ummah, will not release them from its grasp," it said.

Khamenei, who took over as the supreme leader back in 1989, did not publicly name his successor during his lifetime. He was assassinated in the US-Israeli strikes on Saturday, which targeted his official compound in Tehran.

In multiple media reports, there are five names doing the rounds as Khamenei's potential successor.

Ayatollah Alireza Arafi

If Iran chooses to go ahead with a clerical head instead of a military leader, then Alireza Arafi could emerge as a top choice, according to the Council on Foreign Relations. Arafi is a senior cleric, and also a member of the Assembly of Experts and high-powered Guardian Council.

Mohsen Qomi (Hojjat-ol-Eslam)

As a high-level advisor to the Supreme Leader, Qomi operates within the inner circle of power. His primary value lies in his deep institutional knowledge and his reputation as a "trusted insider," making him a key figure for those prioritizing continuity and political stability.

Ayatollah Mohsen Araki

Araki stands out for his theological weight. As a prominent member of the Assembly of Experts, he possesses the traditional religious credentials necessary for the role. He is frequently cited in succession talks due to his ability to bridge the gap between high-level clerical scholarship and state governance.

Ayatollah Gholam Hossein Mohseni-Ejei

Currently heading the Judiciary, Mohseni-Ejei is a heavyweight with extensive experience in security and legal oversight. His background in various branches of government makes him a "pragmatic" choice for maintaining order and handling the complexities of the state apparatus during a transition.

Ayatollah Hashem Hosseini Bushehri

Bushehri commands significant influence through his role as the Friday prayer leader in Qom. Given Qom's status as the theological heart of the country, his membership in the Assembly of Experts and his religious standing position him as a formidable candidate rooted in traditional clerical authority.

