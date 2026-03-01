US-Iran War: Over 850 Indian Flights Face Disruption Amid Middle East Airspace Closure

Airspace closures across Iran and several Middle Eastern countries has thrown global aviation schedules into disarray prompting widespread cancellations and forcing airlines to divert or ground many flights. The disruptions have affected major international routes and left thousands of passengers facing delays across key transit hubs.

Over 850 Flights Indian Carriers Affected

In a post on X, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said, "Due to airspace restrictions over Iran and parts of the Middle East, 410 flights of domestic carriers were cancelled on 28 February, and 444 flights are expected to be cancelled on March 1. Major airports remain on operational alert to manage potential diversions and ensure seamless passenger facilitation. Passenger assistance, airline coordination, and terminal crowd management are being closely monitored, with senior officials deployed on the ground."

The DGCA informed that the Ministry's Passenger Assistance Control Room (PACR) continues to closely monitor passenger concerns and facilitate prompt redressal. On Feb 28, AirSewa recorded 216 grievances, and 105 grievances were resolved during the same period ensuring necessary support to affected passengers.

Qatar Airways Halts Flights After Airspace Closure

Qatar Airways has temporarily suspended all flight operations following the closure of Qatari airspace. The airline said it will resume services once the Qatar Civil Aviation Authority confirms that the airspace is safe to reopen. A detailed operational update is expected by 09:00 Doha time.

Indian Aircraft Grounded at Gulf Airports

Flight-tracking service Flightradar24 reported that at least nine aircraft operated by Indian carriers have been stranded at various Gulf airports due to the evolving airspace restrictions. Of these, four were held at Dubai International Airport.

Authorities Monitor Situation as Airlines Await Clarity

Aviation stakeholders across the Middle East and India are coordinating efforts to manage stranded passengers, reroute flights where possible and ensure timely dissemination of updates. Airlines are awaiting further clarity on when affected Middle Eastern air corridors may reopen.

The United Arab Emirates alone accounts for around 29% of India's international air traffic, spanning major hubs such as Dubai, Ajman, Fujairah, Ras al‑Khaimah and Umm al‑Quwain. With airspace restrictions cutting off access to key corridors, the ripple effect is being felt across airlines, airports and passengers dependent on these vital routes.

