Is Holi On March 3 Or 4? Check Holi 2026 Date In Maharashtra, Delhi, Gujarat And Other States

Holi, the festival of colours, is one of the most eagerly anticipated festivals across India. People smear colour on each other, exchange sweets and enthusiastically participate in celebrations. But this year the festival is notable as an uncommon astronomical event has influenced how and when it is observed across India.

Different states will be celebrating on different days as a total lunar eclipse will alter the religious calendar. Astronomical assessments indicate the eclipse falls on Phalguna Purnima, the full-moon night traditionally associated with Holi, according to Drik Panchang.

The lunar event on March 3 will usher in the 'sutak' period, during which religious rituals are generally avoided. Since Holika Dahan must be conducted after sunset within 'pradosh kaal', and only when neither 'bhadra' nor 'sutak' is in effect, authorities in several regions have opted to shift the festival date to maintain ritual propriety.

Holi 2026: Dates In Different States

While the 'purnima tithi' stretches from March 3 into March 4, the presence of a visible lunar eclipse on the evening of March 3 renders that period unsuitable for Holika Dahan in many regions.

This has led to differing approaches, with certain states opting for the ritual on March 2, and others waiting until after the eclipse on March 3. The main Holi celebrations take place the day after.

Here Are Key Dates For Different Parts Of India:

Rajasthan (Kota, Jaipur)

Holika Dahan: March 3

Holi: March 4

Rajasthan (Jaisalmer)

Holika Dahan: March 2

Holi: March 3

Maharashtra (Mumbai, Pimpri, Pune)

Holika Dahan: March 2

Holi: March 3

Maharashtra (Nagpur)

Holika Dahan: March 3

Holi: March 4

New Delhi

Holika Dahan: March 3

Holi: March 4

Gujarat (Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat)

Holika Dahan: March 2

Holi: March 3

Karnataka (Bengaluru, Mysore)

Holika Dahan: March 3

Holi: March 4

Karnataka (Mangalore)

Holika Dahan: March 2

Holi: March 3

Telangana (Hyderabad, Warangal)

Holika Dahan: March 3

Holi: March 4

Tamil Nadu (Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore)

Holika Dahan: March 3

Holi: March 4

Andhra Pradesh (Guntur, Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, Tirupati)

Holika Dahan: March 3

Holi: March 4

West Bengal (Kolkata, Durgapur, Siliguri)

Holika Dahan: March 3

Holi: March 4

Odisha (Bhubaneswar, Rourkela, Cuttack)

Holika Dahan: March 3

Holi: March 4

Although the calendar varies from state to state, the spirit of Holi rooted in the victory of good over evil and the arrival of spring remains intact.

