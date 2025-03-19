Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Launched With Privacy Display, Powerful Chip, Improved Camera And AI — Specs, Features, Price In India

At its first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2026, Samsung has officially unveiled the Galaxy S26 Ultra, introducing a flagship smartphone that prioritises user privacy alongside top-tier performance and refined imaging capabilities. The S26 Ultra is designed to make lives more private with a standout Privacy Display feature and boasts the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor under its hood, enhancing device performance and efficiency.While the camera hardware mirrors its predecessor, Samsung has applied optimisations for better zoom, clearer videos, and superior low-light results. Enhanced Galaxy AI features are complemented by the integration of Perplexity as an additional AI agent.

Here's an up-close look at the all-new Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra, including its specs, features, and price.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Specs And Features

Privacy Display

The Galaxy S26 Ultra introduces Privacy Display as its most distinctive feature. This technology restricts visibility of on-screen content from side angles, allowing only the primary viewer facing the screen to see clearly. From off-centre perspectives, the display can blur, black out, or distort information depending on user settings. It relies on advanced native display hardware and Galaxy AI for intelligent controls, eliminating the need for external privacy films or protectors.

Design

Samsung has given the S26 Ultra more softer, rounded edges. The rear features a pill-shaped camera module with three lenses grouped together on the island and the others placed outside it with the flash. The device has a flat screen with slimmer bezels, and a centred hole-punch selfie camera up front.

Chipset And OS

S26 Ultra's performance is driven globally by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor for Galaxy, which provides noticeable gains in speed and power efficiency compared to the prior generation. The phone ships with Android 16 overlaid by Samsung's One UI 8.5 skin.

Camera

Although the camera hardware remains unchanged, Samsung has emphasised improvements in the S26 Ultra through software optimisations, which deliver better low-light performance, sharper zoomed shots, and clearer overall photos and videos. The rear array includes a 200MP primary sensor with a wider f/1.4 aperture and optical image stabilisation, a 50MP ultrawide lens, a 10MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom and stabilisation, and a 50MP periscope telephoto providing 5x optical zoom with f/2.9 aperture. A 12MP front sensor rounds out the camera set.

Battery And Charging

Battery capacity in the S26 Ultra stays at 5,000mAh, but wired charging has increased to 60W from 45W, while wireless charging remains at 25W.

Display

The display on the S26 Ultra is a large 6.9-inch QHD+ Dynamic Amoled 2X panel supporting a 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 2,600 nits.

AI Features

On the AI front, the device advances Galaxy AI functionality and introduces Perplexity integration. Users can summon this additional assistant with the voice command “Hey Plex” or through shortcuts like a long press on the side button, expanding the phone's AI options.

RAM And Storage

Memory and storage configurations start with 12GB RAM paired with 256GB or 512GB options, while a premium variant offers 16GB RAM and 1TB storage.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Price In India

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra's price in India starts at Rs 1,39,999 for 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, with Samsung offering an upgrade to 512GB storage at the same price for a limited time — else it is priced at Rs 1,59,999. The top-tier 16GB + 1TB variant is priced at Rs 1,89,999.

