Tattvam AI Founder Raises $1.7 Million For Semiconductor Design Startup

Bragadeesh Suresh Babu, who founded the London-based Tattvam AI, raised $1.7 million to build a deeptech startup geared towards innovating on the design of semiconductor chips through the use of artificial intelligence, according to NDTV.

Babu was an IIT Madras alum who turned down an offer to join Google's Tensor Processing Units team to pursue his ambitions in the startup space.

Tattvam AI left stealth mode with pre-seed funding ushered in by Seedcamp, as well as participation from EWOR, Entropy Industrial Ventures, Concept Ventures and semiconductor veteran Stan Boland.

Tattvam AI is a startup that focuses on aspects of both artificial intelligence and chip engineering, an approach that is commonly classified as core deeptech. The startup looks to automate prominent elements of semiconductor design, cutting down the time required for development from two to three years to a span of a few weeks.

The demand for custom silicon as well as efforts to produce and proliferate it has intensified as AI models get bigger and more complex along with industries, such as autonomous vehicles as well as drug discovery demand, which require notable computational power.

Companies such as Nvidia and Google are making major investments in specialised processors designed with AI workloads in mind. However, chip design has continued to be a process that is mostly manual and meticulous and requires engineering talent that is in short supply.

"Chip design is fundamentally a reasoning problem over an enormous search space,” Bragadeesh said. “We're building a reasoning model that understands circuits from first principles — the constraints, trade-offs and interdependencies — like a world-class engineer, but in a fraction of the time.”

Babu co-founded with Lannan Jiang, a chip researcher at ETH Zurich. Tattvam AI plans to launch its first product in the months to come as it collaborates with chipmakers to ramp up next-gen silicon development.

