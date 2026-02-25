Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2026 Live Updates: Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, S26 Ultra, Buds 4 Launch Expected

Samsung's first Galaxy Unpacked event for 2026 is less than an hour away. Taking place in San Francisco, California, the event is set to mark the official unveiling of the Galaxy S26 lineup. Our live blog will cover all the announcements, including the flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra, which is expected to boast a unique Privacy Display feature this year.

Also on the anvil are the vanilla Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus launches. Focus will also be on Galaxy AI, which has been teased to become even more powerful and seamless, especially on the optics front.