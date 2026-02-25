Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2026 Live Updates: Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, S26 Ultra, Buds 4 Launch Expected

The spotlight during the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 will be on the Galaxy S26 series.
Feb 25, 2026
Samsung's first Galaxy Unpacked event for 2026 is less than an hour away. Taking place in San Francisco, California, the event is set to mark the official unveiling of the Galaxy S26 lineup. Our live blog will cover all the announcements, including the flagship Galaxy S26 Ultra, which is expected to boast a unique Privacy Display feature this year.
Also on the anvil are the vanilla Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26 Plus launches. Focus will also be on Galaxy AI, which has been teased to become even more powerful and seamless, especially on the optics front.
Although not yet officially confirmed, global landing pages for Galaxy Unpacked have hinted at new earbuds. The Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro are widely expected to launch, potentially with notable design and feature improvements.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2026 Live Updates: One UI 8.5 Announcement
One UI 8.5 is anticipated to be announced alongside the new devices and begin rolling out to a wider range of Galaxy phones in the following weeks. Key upgrades include a Perplexity-powered overhaul for Bixby, Liquid Glass-inspired interface, improved AI image generation, and more.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2026 Live Updates: AI-Powered Camera
The S26 series will lean heavily on Galaxy AI for photography, as per Samsung’s recent teasers. Users will be able to transform daytime photos into nighttime scenes, restore missing parts of objects, merge multiple images, and perform edits simply by describing what they want — conversational editing in short.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2026 Live Updates: Pre-orders, Free Storage Upgrade, More
Samsung is expected to offer pre-reservation perks for the Galaxy S26 series, including a free storage upgrade to a higher variant at no extra cost. Additional benefits may include $30 in Samsung credit for pre-orders, up to $900 in trade-in savings, and a chance to win $5,000 in credit for use on Samsung.com.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2026 Live Updates: Edge Or No Edge
While Samsung has been rounding and smoothening its devices — as seen in leaked images — will there be an S26 Edge at Galaxy Unpacked? Looks unlikely, considering the disappointing sales figures reported for the S25 Edge. However, Samsung might still have a surprise up its sleeve — a rumoured slim phone — of which it might give a sneak peak (much like the Edge at last year’s Unpacked).
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2026 Live Updates: ‘Hey, Plex’ Wake-Word And Perplexity Integration
Samsung is integrating Perplexity as an additional AI assistant on the Galaxy S26 series. Users can activate it with the voice command “Hey Plex” or via shortcuts such as a long press on the side button. This expands the phone’s multi-agent AI ecosystem, with Perplexity embedded in apps like Samsung Notes, Clock, Gallery, Reminder, Calendar, and select third-party applications.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2026 Live Updates: New ‘Privacy Display’
The S26 series will debut a new Privacy Display feature, likely on the top-end Ultra. The feature utilises advanced native display technology to limit visibility from side angles. When activated, the screen remains fully clear and readable for the main user, while it gradually dims, fades, or turns black for viewers looking from the side.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2026 Live Updates: What’s In Store
The spotlight will be the launch of the Galaxy S26 series, likely comprising the standard Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and the premium Galaxy S26 Ultra. Samsung is also expected to unveil the Galaxy Buds 4 and Galaxy Buds 4 Pro, with the Pro model reportedly receiving a major redesign. One UI 8.5 is anticipated to debut, bringing expanded generative AI features, refreshed system animations, and a more polished interface. Galaxy AI will see further enhancements, particularly in camera performance, along with hopes for stronger productivity tools.
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2026 Live Updates: How To Watch Galaxy S26 Series Launch
The event will be streamed live on Samsung.com, Samsung’s official YouTube channel, and the Samsung Newsroom. It begins at 10 a.m. PT, 1 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. GMT, 7 p.m. CET, and 11:30 p.m. IST. We will provide real-time updates and coverage throughout the presentation.