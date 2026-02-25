Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: PM Modi Sends Wishes To Actors — 'Divinely Scripted Chapter'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday conveyed his warmest greetings to the families of actors Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna ahead of their wedding, which is scheduled to take place on Feb 26, 2026 in Udaipur.



In his letter addressed to Vijay's parents — Madhavi and Goverdhan Rao Deverakonda — the Prime Minister said that it is a pleasure to be invited by them to the wedding of Vijay and Rashmika to be held on 26 February 2026.



"Heartiest congratulations and greetings to the Deverakonda and Mandanna families on this truly joyous and auspicious occasion. It marks the beginning of a new, beautiful chapter in the lives of Vijay and Rashmika. With the spirit of ', meaning having taken seven steps together, the couple become friends for life."



Reflecting on the couple's cinematic journeys, PM Modi remarked that while both Vijay and Rashmika have portrayed numerous scripts on screen, this 'divinely scripted chapter' of their real lives would 'surely outshine the magic they have created on the silver screen.'

The Prime Minister further wished the couple a future filled with shared dreams, mutual understanding, and enduring love. "May they share responsibilities, embrace each other's imperfections, learn from each other's strengths and journey through life as true partners," he wrote, offering his blessings for their life ahead.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made around the wedding venue of actors, who are set to tie the knot at a luxury hotel in Udaipur on Thursday. Private bouncers as well as police personnel have been deployed to ensure security during the wedding festivities. The security arrangement also include restrictions on drones to avoid any leak of photographs and videos from the high profile wedding.

Both the actors have shared glimpses from the pre-wedding festivities on their Instagram stories. Rashmika posted a blurred image from what appeared to be a cricket match, with a small flag visible on the ground. Both Vijay and Rashmika also shared pictures suggesting they played a friendly cricket match with friends at the hotel premises, which they named the "VIROSH Premier League".

Rashmika also shared an image of the pre-wedding food arrangements with the dinner table decorated with pink tulips and white flowers. The couple, who worked together on films such as Geetha Govindam and Dear Comrade, have dated for seven years but publicly confirmed the relationship only recently.

They thanked fans and followers for their constant support in a recent post, saying they would like to name their union "The Wedding of Virosh" to honour the tag given to them by fans.

Deverakonda featured in several successful Telugu films, including Arjun Reddy while Mandanna, a leading actress in Telugu and Kannada cinema, gained widespread recognition with films such as Geetha Govindam, Pushpa: The Rise and, Animal.

