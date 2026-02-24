Rashmika Mandanna - Vijay Deverakonda Wedding: Here's A Look Into What's On The Menu

After years of speculation and fan theories, Telugu cinema's most loved stars Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda are set to tie the knot on February 26. The madly-in-love couple will exchange vows at ITC Mementos, located around 25 km from Udaipur.

With celebrations already in full swing, the couple has been sharing glimpses from the picturesque venue, keeping fans hooked to the ‘Virosh' wedding. From decor and outfits to the carefully curated menus, the marriage ceremony has become one of the most talked-about celebrity events of the season.

Poolside Volleyball And Drinks

On February 23, Vijay Deverakonda offered fans a glimpse into the pre-wedding celebrations by sharing a moment from a lively pool volleyball game. The playful setup included a floating drinks tray stocked with refreshing beverages and disposable cups, adding a relaxed and fun vibe to the otherwise grand celebrations.

Later in the evening, the couple hosted a formal Japanese dinner. Rashmika shared a blurred top-angle glimpse of the beautifully arranged dining table, followed by a closer look at the menu.

The decor featured pastel greens and pinks, fresh flowers, green apples and grapes. Pearl-studded placemats and neatly folded green napkins embroidered with “#VIROSH” in pink added a personalised and elegant touch to the evening.

Tuesday Festivities Begin With An Indian Breakfast Spread

According to a source close to NDTV, the sangeet and mehendi ceremonies are scheduled for February 24. The day reportedly began with a lavish Indian breakfast featuring an elaborate spread of classic dishes.

Every item on the menu carried distinct Indian flavours, serving as a tribute to diverse regional breakfast traditions from across the country.

What's At The Wedding Feast?

While the complete wedding dinner menu remains under wraps, reports suggest that guests will experience a strong South Indian influence during the main ceremony. Meals are expected to be served on traditional banana leaves. Coconut water is also being specially arranged as part of the hospitality.

Serving food on banana leaves is a traditional practice at many South Indian weddings, symbolising prosperity and auspicious beginnings. Coconut water, on the other hand, is associated with purity and welcome.

As the countdown to February 26 begins, fans continue to eagerly await more glimpses from Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's dreamy wedding.

