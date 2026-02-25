BMC Tables Its Biggest-Ever Rs 80,952.56 Crore Budget For 2026-27 — Check Details

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday presented a Rs 80,952.56 crore budget, its biggest-ever, for financial year 2026-27.



The budget for the year 2025-26 was 74,427.41 crore.



The budget stated that the estimate of property tax for FY 2026-27 is proposed at Rs 7, 000 crore.



Whereas, revenue from Water and Sewerage Charges is estimated at Rs 2,363.15 crore for the financial year 2025-26 and Rs 2,393.46 crore for FY 2026-27.



It added that the revenue from interest on investment is estimated at Rs 2283.89 crore for financial year 2025-26 and Rs 2572.23 crore for FY 2026-27.



"Today, we take a significant step towards shaping the City's Financial Direction for the year ahead. A roadmap that advances our shared vision of a cleaner, safer, more inclusive and future ready Mumbai," said BMC Chief Bhushan Gagrani in a Budget Statement.



He added that the budget reflects their collective commitment to strengthen Mumbai's civic infrastructure, improving essential services and ensuring balanced, sustainable growth.



"It represents our vision of a modern, inclusive and contemporary metropolis, guided by fiscal prudence and citizen-centric governance. Through disciplined financial management and sustained implementation, we have maintained fiscal stability while delivering significant progress across various sectors."

