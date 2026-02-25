O' Romeo Box Office Collection Day 13: Shahid Kapoor Film Inches Towards Rs 60 Crore Mark

Shahid Kapoor's O' Romeo continues its theatrical run with a steady but slowing pace as it enters the middle of its second week. According to Sacnilk's live estimates, the Vishal Bhardwaj directorial has collected around Rs 0.28 crore on Day 13 (second Wednesday), taking its total India net earnings to approximately Rs 59.33 crore. The film had ended its first week on a strong note with Rs 47.1 crore and is now gradually moving closer to the Rs 60 crore milestone.

The weekday dip was clearly visible in occupancy as well. The film logged an overall 5.67% Hindi occupancy on Wednesday, with turnout largely limited to the morning shows as the rest of the day saw minimal response. Among key regions, Bengaluru led with 9% occupancy from 119 shows, followed by Pune and Jaipur at 8%.

The National Capital Region registered 7% across 633 shows, while Hyderabad and Lucknow stood at 7% and 6% respectively. Mumbai reported 5% occupancy from 362 shows, whereas Kolkata and Ahmedabad were lower at 4%. Surat and Bhopal saw minimal response at 2%, and Chennai recorded negligible attendance.

ALSO READ: OTT Releases This Week: From One Battle After Another, Ikkis To Bridgerton, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

Despite the slowdown, the film's second weekend helped maintain momentum, with Day 9 and Day 10 bringing in Rs 3.4 crore and Rs 3.15 crore respectively. The weekday trend, however, has returned to the expected range of around Rs 1–2 crore before dropping further on Day 13.

In comparison with Shahid Kapoor's previous films, O' Romeo is performing better than Udta Punjab, which had earned around Rs 60.33 crore in its lifetime and had a slower second-week trajectory. By Day 13, O' Romeo is already on the verge of surpassing that total.

The film is also far behind Shahid's biggest blockbusters like Kabir Singh and Padmaavat, both of which had comfortably moved past the Rs 150 crore mark within their first two weeks.

ALSO READ: South Korean Actor Kim Seon-ho Announces Asia Fan Meet Tour 'Love Factory' — Check Details

Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, O' Romeo stars Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri along with Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah, Disha Patani and Vikrant Massey. With the Rs 60 crore mark within reach, the film's next big test will be the upcoming weekend, which will determine how far its box office journey can go.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.