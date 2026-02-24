Kim Seon-ho Announces Asia Fan Meet Tour 'Love Factory'

South Korean actor Kim Seon-ho is set to return to the stage to meet his fans across Asia with a new fan meeting tour titled Love Factory.

The tour, officially unveiled by his agency Fantagio on February 24 through social media, will take the popular star to multiple cities across the region.

The tour will kick off on April 11 and 12 in Seoul at Bluesquare's Woori Won Banking Hall, where the actor will spend two days interacting with his domestic fans. From there, he will travel to Jakarta on April 25 at ICE BSD Hall, followed by Kanagawa, Japan on May 10 at Culttz Kawasaki.

Filipino fans will get their turn on May 31, when Kim takes the Manila stage at the Smart Araneta Coliseum, one of the country's largest indoor venues. The tour will then continue to Taipei on June 6 at the New Taipei City Exhibition Hall and Bangkok on June 20 at Thunder Dome. The choice of venues reflects his strong popularity across Asia.

The official poster also teases more cities, suggesting the possibility of additional dates.

Fantagio highlighted the significance of the tour, saying, “Since this is his first meeting with fans in approximately two years, he will be connecting more closely and having a great time.”

Through Love Factory, he is expected to create close and meaningful moments with fans, with the concept suggesting a warm and interactive experience rather than a conventional stage appearance.

Kim has built a loyal global following through his performances in hit Korean dramas, including Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha, Start-Up and Catch the Ghost. His ability to shift between romantic, comic and emotional roles has made him one of the most recognisable faces in Korean entertainment, particularly among international viewers.

Fan meetings have long been an important way for Korean actors to connect with audiences beyond the screen, and this tour is expected to feature conversations, games, live segments and special performances designed to showcase his personality and appreciation for fans.

As anticipation builds, the promise of more cities being announced suggests that even more fans across Asia may soon get the chance to see the actor live.

