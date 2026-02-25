Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Suggests Gap-Up Open; Nikkei, Kospi Hit Record Highs

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stock markets

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty's performance, traded at 25,659.50. On Tuesday, Indian equity benchmarks snapped a two-day gaining streak, wiping out all the gains it incurred in the previous two trading sessions. The BSE Sensex closed over 1,000 points lower at 82,225, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 1.1% lower to close below 25,450—below its crucial support level of 25,450 on F&O expiry day.

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 rose over 1.4% to a fresh high, while Topix added 0.3%. South Korea's Kospi gained 1.72% to cross 6,000 for the first time; SK Hynix rose 0.6% and Samsung Electronics added 0.88%, while Kosdaq edged up 0.16%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 climbed 1.13%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.39%, and China's CSI 300 added 0.49% after a tech-led rally on Wall Street eased concerns around AI-related disruption in some industries.