LIVE UPDATES

Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Suggests Gap-Up Open; Nikkei, Kospi Hit Record Highs

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty's performance, traded at 25,659.50, suggesting a gap-up open to Indian equities.

35 minutes ago

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stock markets

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 rose over 1.4% to a fresh high, while Topix added 0.3%. South Korea's Kospi gained 1.72% to cross 6,000 for the first time; SK Hynix rose 0.6% and Samsung Electronics added 0.88%, while Kosdaq edged up 0.16%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 climbed 1.13%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.39%, and China's CSI 300 added 0.49% after a tech-led rally on Wall Street eased concerns around AI-related disruption in some industries. 

Elsewhere in Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 rose over 1.4% to a fresh high, while Topix added 0.3%. South Korea's Kospi gained 1.72% to cross 6,000 for the first time; SK Hynix rose 0.6% and Samsung Electronics added 0.88%, while Kosdaq edged up 0.16%. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 climbed 1.13%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose 0.39%, and China's CSI 300 added 0.49% after a tech-led rally on Wall Street eased concerns around AI-related disruption in some industries.

Feb 25, 2026 08:16 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Solar Stocks In Focus After US Sets 126% Preliminary Duties On Imports From India

  • The US Commerce Department set preliminary duties of 126% on solar imports from India after it said the country unfairly subsidised manufacturing.
  • The department also set initial duties ranging from 86% to 143% for Indonesia and 81% for Laos, based on its finding that subsidies let exporters undercut US solar products.
  • The proposed duties could raise costs for solar imports into the US, according to the update.

    • Read the full story here.

Feb 25, 2026 08:05 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Tuesday Market Recap — Sensex Ends Over 1,000 Points Lower; Nifty Closes Below 25,450 On F&O Expiry

  • Indian equity benchmarks snapped a two-day gaining streak, wiping out gains from the previous two sessions.
  • Sensex closed over 1,000 points lower at 82,225, while Nifty 50 ended 1.1% lower and closed below 25,450 on the F&O expiry day.
Feb 25, 2026 07:56 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Oil Prices Edge Up Ahead Of Geneva Talks On Iran Nuclear Pact

  • West Texas Intermediate hovered near $66 a barrel after slipping about 1% in the previous session.
  • Brent settled below $71 as markets tracked upcoming Geneva talks on Iran’s nuclear pact.
Feb 25, 2026 07:54 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Nikkei, Kospi Hit Record Highs; Asia Shares Rise After Wall Street Tech Rally

  • Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose over 1.4% to a fresh high, while Topix added 0.3%.
  • South Korea’s Kospi gained 1.72% to cross 6,000 for the first time; SK Hynix rose 0.6% and Samsung Electronics added 0.88%, while Kosdaq edged up 0.16%.
  • Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 climbed 1.13%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.39%, and China’s CSI 300 added 0.49% after a tech-led rally on Wall Street eased concerns around AI-related disruption in some industries.
Feb 25, 2026 07:52 (IST)
Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades At 25,659.50, Signals Gap-Up Open

  • GIFT Nifty traded at 25,659.50 in early trade.
  • The level indicated a gap-up start for Indian equities.

