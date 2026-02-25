Stock Picks Today: TCS, Nykaa, DMart, Lenskart And More On Brokerages' Radar

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Lenskart Ltd., Avenue Supermarts Ltd. and Tata Motors PV Ltd. are among the counters that have drawn commentary from top brokerages on Wednesday. Here's a quick look at them:

CLSA On Tata Consultancy Services

Maintain 'Outperform'; target price of Rs 3,593 (29% upside).

Narratives aside, SaaS implementation remains key growth driver.

TCS partners ServiceNow to accelerate AI adoption, highlighting the continuing role of System Level Solutions .

ServiceNow has grown 20.5% YoY CC in FY25, implying similar growth for SLS around SaaS implementation.

Tech Mahindra has the strongest ServiceNow capabilities across Indian and global peers.

Build-in an Rs35 dividend in 4Q & possibility of buyback over next few quarters given recent changes in budget.

Jefferies On Adani Enterprises (Non-deal roadshow)

Maintain 'Buy', TP of Rs 2750.

FY27 as key ramp-up year.

Led by scale up at airports (particularly Navi Mumbai Airport).

Copper (smelter utilisation) and roads (Ganga Expressway).

New industries will focus on solar manufacturing expansion.

Recent capital raise will strengthen balance sheet.

Data Centre-Targeting 210 MW capacity over 18-20 months.

Playbook remains incubate to scale using operating leverage.

Jefferies On Nykaa

Maintain 'Buy', TP Rs 315.

Management highlighted mid-20% user growth in beauty segment.

Improving margins driven by mix, own labels and disciplined cohort acquisition.

Offline, luxury formats and fashion remain strategic.

Execution and governance stay tightly separated across businesses.

ALSO READ: Lenskart Q3 Review: Most Brokerages Hike Target Price — Here's Why

CLSA On Avenue Supermarts

Maintain 'High Conviction Outperform';TP of Rs 6185.

Store additions have started accelerating.

New store additions requirement now below March 2025 additions.

Requirement is to add 23 stores before March end to reach CLSAs target of 60 stores.

D-Mart opened has opened 10 stores so far this year.

Macquarie On Lenskart

Maintain Outperform-TP Rs 500.

Beneficiary of potential AI smart glass adoption.

Has a wide distribution network (3100 stores across 430+ cities in India).

Becomes an important player for go-to-market strategies for any AI smart glass player.

Alert: In March Lenskart had launched its smart glass portfolio.

See more legs of realisation growth-especially through adoption of myopia control lenses.

Ebitda growing 3.5x over FY25-28E.

Emkay On Tata Motors PV (From Mercedes Benz Management Meet)

Positive readthrough for Tata Motors PV.

Robust domestic PV momentum.

Global luxury PV demand momentum healthy across major markets, ex-China.

Worst now behind for JLR.

Normal production from mid-Nov '25, low 13% China exposure.

concentration of Chinese OEMs in the mass-market segment.

Macquarie On Zomato Vs Swiggy (Food delivery Business)

Swiggy lags Zomato by 150 bps in terms of net take rates since FY23.

Consensus estimates current duopoly structure holds along-side no take rate deflation.

EBIDTA margins for Zomato at 6% vs 5% for Swiggy.

Zomato's food delivery business street ascribes $12-14 billion valuation.

Fair value is 30-35% below consensus for both business.

Maintain underperform on both Eternal and Swiggy.

Alert: Take rate in food delivery is the percentage of the Gross Merchandise Value (GMV)—total order value. It represents the commission fee charged to restaurants.

ALSO READ: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Feb. 25

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.