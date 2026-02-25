Centre Blocks Five OTT Apps Over Obscene Content, IT Rules Violations; Details Here

The Union government has blocked five over-the-top streaming platforms for allegedly hosting and distributing content that it says violates India's digital media laws, Business Today reported.

The action was taken by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting after it concluded that the platforms were streaming material considered obscene and non-compliant with the Information Technology Rules, 2021.

What Are The OTT Platforms Blocked By Centre?

The five platforms blocked are MoodXVIP, Koyal Playpro, Digi Movieplex, Feel and Jugnu.

Quoting official sources, the report mentioned that these platforms were found to be hosting content that breached Rule 3(1)(b) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

What IT Rules Says

Rule 3(1)(b) of the IT Rules, 2021, places restrictions on intermediaries and digital platforms. It prohibits hosting or publishing content that is obscene or pornographic, invades privacy, insults or harasses individuals on the basis of gender, is racially or ethnically objectionable, or promotes hatred or violence.

The ministry said the blocked platforms were not following these requirements.

According to official sources quoted by news agency ANI, the decision was taken after consultations with several ministries. These included the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, and the Ministry of Law and Justice.

Industry bodies, such as the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry and the Confederation of Indian Industry, were also consulted. In addition, experts working in the field of women's and children's rights were part of the review process, officials said.

Officials stated that digital intermediaries that do not follow due diligence requirements under the IT Rules, 2021, may lose the legal protection provided under Section 79 of the Information Technology Act. This section offers “safe harbour” protection, which shields platforms from liability for third-party content, provided they comply with the law.

The government has earlier warned that platforms failing to meet these obligations could face prosecution or other legal action under applicable laws.

The latest action comes after a similar action in July 2025, when authorities blocked websites and mobile applications linked to 25 OTT platforms. Those platforms were accused of streaming content described as obscene, vulgar, or in some cases pornographic. That action led to increased scrutiny of digital streaming platforms across the country.

