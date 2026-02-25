PNGS Reva Diamond IPO GMP: What Does Grey Market Signal On Second Day Of Subscription

The initial public offering (IPO) of PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery Ltd., which opened for subscription on Feb. 24, was subscribed 0.83 times on Day 2, with investors bidding for 47,23,424 shares against the 57,06,235 shares on offer. The Pune-based diamond jewellery retailer aims to raise Rs 380 crore from the primary market through its IPO.

As the IPO subscription concluded on Day 2, the grey market premium (GMP) indicates a moderate listing gain for IPO shares. The unlisted shares of PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery were trading at a 0.39% premium in the private market, down from over 5% premium when the GMP for the mainboard IPO was Rs 21.

Here's all you need to know about the PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO.

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO GMP Today

According to InvestorGain, the GMP for the PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO stood at Rs 1.5 per share on Feb. 25. The latest GMP hints at a listing price of Rs 387.5 apiece at a premium of 1.55% over the upper limit of the issue price of Rs 386 per share.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO: All You Need To Know

The PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 380 crore. The mainboard issue comprises entirely a fresh issuance of 98 lakh shares. The price band for the IPO has been set at Rs 367 to Rs 386 per share.

Retail investors are required to bid for at least a single lot size of 32 shares, amounting to a minimum investment of 12,352 at the upper limit of the issue price. For small Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), the minimum application size is 17 lots, or 544 shares, amounting to Rs 2,09,984. Big NIIs can participate in the IPO subscription by applying for at least 81 lots, worth Rs 10,00,512.

Smart Horizon Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager. Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. is the issue registrar.

The subscription window for the PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO will remain open till Feb. 26. The IPO share allotment status is expected to be finalised by the company on Feb. 27. The company is scheduled to process refunds on March 2. Shares will also be transferred to the Demat accounts of successful bidders the same day.

The PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO listing date has been tentatively fixed as March 4. Shares of the company will be listed on the NSE and the BSE.

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery IPO: Use of Proceeds

The company has proposed to utilise a significant portion of the IPO to set up 15 new stores. A portion of the funds will also be utilised for the promotion and marketing of the new stores. The remaining IPO funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery, incorporated in 2004, is a retailer of diamond jewellery. It primarily offers different types of jewellery made using diamonds and precious and semi-precious stones under the brand name, ‘Reva'. The company operates 34 stores across 25 cities in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Karnataka.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

