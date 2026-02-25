CBSE Board Class 10 Exam: Check New Guideline For Section-Wise Answer Writing For Science

The eagerly anticipated CBSE Class 10 Science Board Examination is taking place today. This assessment is crucial for scholars, encompassing essential principles in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology that serve as the foundation for further education. The test is scheduled from 10:30 AM to 1:30 PM, offering students three hours to finish the paper, along with an extra 15 minutes at the outset for a thorough review of the question paper. The CBSE will conduct the Class 10 science examination in 2026 with a revised format.

The theoretical examination in science will be worth 80 points and will include 39 mandatory questions categorised into three areas including Biology, Chemistry, and Physics. Each category comprises questions with different levels of difficulty and styles, including MCQs, assertion-reasoning, brief responses, extended responses, and case-related inquiries.

CBSE Board To Conduct Two Exams For Class 10; Students Can Appear For 2nd Attempt To Improve Marks

New pattern for science

CBSE has implemented a discipline-oriented assessment framework, meaning that various assessors might evaluate distinct section within the same answer booklet. Under this updated guideline, if a response is recorded in the incorrect section, it will be marked as 'Attempt Not Done', regardless of its accuracy. Prior to composing their responses, students need to mentally organise their answer booklet.

For science, the layout is distinctly categorised into

Section A: Biology

Section B: Chemistry

Section C: Physics

Biology (Section A)

Section A on Biology comprises 16 questions totaling 30 marks. It includes 9 one-mark MCQ/assertion-reason questions (Q1-9), 3 two-mark short answers (Q10-12), 2 three-mark short answers involving diagrams or reasoning (Q13-14), 1 four-mark case-based or experiment question (Q15), and 1 five-mark long descriptive answer (Q16).

Chemistry (Section B)

Section B on Chemistry has 13 questions worth 25 marks. These consist of 8 one-mark MCQ/assertion-reason questions (Q17-24), 1 two-mark short practical-based answers (Q25), 2 three-mark short answers (Q26-27), 1 four-mark question based on a case/activity (Q28) and 1 five-mark long application-based answer (Q29).

Physics (Section C)

Section C on Physics features 10 questions for 25 marks. It covers 3 one-mark MCQ/Assertion-Reason questions (Q30-32), 2 two-mark short answers (Q33-34), 3 three-mark numerical/conceptual short answers (Q35-37), 1 four-mark case or practical application question (Q38), and 1 five-mark long numerical/conceptual answer (Q39).

In the CBSE Board Exams of 2026, an estimated 25 lakh students are anticipated to sit for the Class 10 assessments, comprising about 14 lakh boys and 10.9 lakh girls. For Class 12, roughly 10.2 lakh boys and 8.3 lakh girls are expected to participate in the exams this year.

