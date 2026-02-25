India-EU Spice Trade: AISEF And The European Spice Association Sign MoU To Deepen Cooperation

The All India Spices Exporters Forum (AISEF) and the European Spice Association (ESA) have signed a memorandum of understanding to boost cooperation on food safety, sustainability standards and regulatory alignment in the India–EU spice trade.

The agreement was signed at the International Spice Conference (ISC 2026) here on Monday by AISEF Chairman Emmanuel Nambusseril and ESA Chairman Benoit Winstel, according to a release here on Wednesday.

Under a joint declaration, both organisations reaffirmed their commitment to safeguarding consumer health and promoting ethical, responsible practices across the supply chain, the release said.

The declaration unequivocally condemns food adulteration and bans the use of sterilisation methods prohibited in the European Union--such as ethylene oxide--for products destined for EU markets, it said.

It also cautions against misuse of permitted processes, including undeclared irradiation or non-compliant chemical treatments.

The two-year MoU provides a framework for information sharing, technical cooperation and coordinated engagement on EU regulatory requirements covering hygiene, contaminants, traceability and sustainability.

ESA will share updates on European market regulations, while AISEF will promote EU standards across its supply chain to ensure consistent compliance for Indian-origin products, the release said.

Industry representatives said the partnership gains importance amid tightening residue norms, traceability mandates and sustainability expectations in European markets, making regulatory preparedness central to export competitiveness.

