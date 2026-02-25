ICSI Declares CS Professional Results: Executive Level To Be Out Soon — How To Download Scorecard?

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the highly-anticipated results for the CS Executive level, while the Professional examinations will be announced later today. Candidates who participated in the December 2025 session can view and download their scorecards from the official website, icsi.edu.

According to the official timeline, the ICSI will unveil the results in two separate batches to alleviate server pressure. The scorecards for the CS Professional programme will be made available at 11:00 AM, followed by the CS Executive programme results at 2:00 PM.

Steps To Donwload ICSI Results

Step 1: Head over to the official site: icsi.results.shiksha.

Step 2: Choose your program: Executive or Professional.

Step 3: Input your login details: Roll number and Registration number

Step 4: The display will show the CS December 2025 scorecard PDF.

Step 5: Download and save the scorecard for later use.

Exam conducted in offline mode

The examinations took place in an offline (paper-based) format from Dec. 22 to Dec. 29, 2025. The outcomes will be released as an "electronic result-cum-marks report," providing a comprehensive breakdown by subject. The Institute has clearly indicated that no physical mark sheets will be sent for the Executive Programme. Students will need to depend on the digital version available on the website.

ICSI June 2026 Exam Schedule Released

Alongside the announcement of the December exam results, ICSI has also revealed the provisional timetable for the subsequent examination cycle. Aspirants intending to sit for the forthcoming sessions should take note of the following important dates:

CS Professional & Executive (June 2026 Session): The exams are slated to take place from June 1 to June 7, 2026 (Morning Sessions).

The online enrollment commences on Feb. 26, 2026.

CSEET (June 2026 Session): The Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test will be administered from June 1 to June 4, 2026 (Afternoon Sessions). The online registration begins on March 1, 2026.

