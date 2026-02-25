Hema Malini Calls BAFTA Tribute For Dharmendra Heartening': 'I Keep Asking If He's Really Gone'

The 79th BAFTA Awards honored legendary actor Dharmendra in the 'In Memoriam' segment, prompting an emotional response from Hema Malini amid grief. The tribute was both moving and comforting for Malini. Reacting to the recognition in an interview with Variety India, the actor-politician called it “heartening,” saying it once again proved that his influence and popularity extended far beyond India.

Hema Malini said, “He was someone whose presence went beyond borders. He had fans in every part of the world. My God, the way he would be mobbed in foreign countries.” She added that work often became an excuse for them to spend time together. “We didn't travel together much, except for shootings when we got to spend time together. We would sign lots of films together so we could spend time together,” she said, looking back at their decades-long partnership on and off screen.

But the pride of seeing him honoured on a global stage was inseparable from the grief of losing him. Speaking about life after his passing, she said, “I miss him every single minute. I keep asking myself, is he really gone? When will I meet him again?” The late actor died on Nov. 24, 2025, after a prolonged illness, leaving behind a legacy that spans generations of Indian cinema.

The BAFTA ceremony held special significance for India this year. Alongside Dharmendra's tribute, Farhan Akhtar-backed Manipuri film Boong won the award for Best Children's and Family Film, marking a historic moment for regional Indian storytelling on an international platform. Actor Alia Bhatt also drew attention for presenting an award in Hindi, a gesture widely celebrated by Indian audiences.

For fans, Dharmendra's inclusion in the 'In Memoriam' segment alongside global names such as Diane Keaton, Terence Stamp and Val Kilmer was a reminder of his universal appeal. Often called Bollywood's original “He-Man,” his career combined star power with humility, making him one of the most beloved figures in Indian film history.

Dharmendra is survived by his wives Prakash Kaur, Hema Malini and his six children, including actors Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Esha Deol. He was also honoured with the Padma Vibhushan for his contribution to Indian cinema.

For Hema Malini, however, the moment at BAFTA was not about awards or recognition. It was about memory of a man who was, in her own words, her “go-to person in all times of need,” and whose absence, despite the global applause, remains impossible to fill.

They shared a memorable journey on and off screen with films like Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay and Dream Girl, and Hema says revisiting favourites such as Chupke Chupke and Sholay helps her relive their happiest memories.

