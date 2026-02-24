GPAT 2026 City Intimation Slips Rolls Out Via Email, Follow These Steps If You Didn't Get Yours

The GPAT 2026 city intimation slip has been issued and dispatched to registered candidates via email. The examination is organized by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). Aspirants who have registered for the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2026 can now verify the exam city assigned to them.

The city notification slip provides candidates with information about the city where their examination centre will be situated. It is released prior to the admit card so that candidates can arrange their travel ahead of time. The GPAT 2026 examination is scheduled for March 7, 2026, in a computer-based format. Candidates must remember that the city notification slip is not equivalent to the admit card.

ALSO READ: JEE Main 2026 City Intimation Slip Released: Know Exam Schedule Details

Candidates can retrieve the city notification document via their registered email address. NBEMS has dispatched the document straight to candidates' inboxes. If candidates cannot locate the email, follow these steps to download your intimation slip.

Step 1: Examine the spam or junk mail folder in their email inbox.

Step 2: Navigate to the official site at natboard.edu.in.

Step 3: Click on the GPAT 2026 city notification slip link.

Step 4: Sign in using the application number and password or date of birth.

Step 5: Download and save the slip for future reference. Candidates should confirm their name, application number, and assigned exam city stated on the slip.

ALSO READ: CUET PG 2025: Check Dates, Steps To Download Admit Card & Exam City Intimation Slip And More

Details On Intimation Slips

The city notification slip provides essential details, such as the name of the candidate, application number, and the designated city for the exam. However, it lacks the specific address of the exam centre, reporting time, or shift information.

These particulars will be included in the GPAT 2026 admission card, which will be issued separately on the official website prior to the examination date.

ALSO READ: When Is AIBE 21 Exam In June 2026? Bar Council Of India Issues Key Updates And Guidelines — Details Inside

Next Steps For Candidates

Candidates are encouraged to arrange travel and lodging if their designated exam city differs from their place of residence. They should regularly check the official website for announcements regarding the admission card release.

On the day of the exam, candidates must bring a printed version of the admission card along with a valid photo ID. Entry to the examination hall will be prohibited without these documents. Candidates should also arrive at the centre according to the reporting time specified on the admission card.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.