BMC Education Budget 2026-27: Upgraded Libraries To Financial Assistance Scheme — Check Key Highlights

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday presented its education budget for the financial year 2026-27, allocating Rs 4,248 crore. The education budget was presented by Additional Municipal Commissioner Avinash Dhakne.



The budget for financial year 2026–27 is up from Rs 3,544.34 crore in the previous fiscal.

In a Budget statement, BMC Chief Bhushan Gagrani said that to ensure that quality education is not a privilege, but a right for every child under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. "We are committed to bridging the gap and bringing every child into the mainstream of education.



The civic body said that after implementing Mission SAMPURN in academic year 2025-26, now Mission SAFAL (Strength (Physical), Activities (Scout-Guide), Futuristic (Music), Ambitious (Art), Learning skill of work experience) will be implemented by integrating new educational initiatives.

Here are the key highlights from BMC Education Budget.

— The civic body has made a budget allocation of Rs 11.08 crore each for the primary and secondary sections, respectively, for Cyber literacy training, which is being provided to 20,000 BMC students of Std. 8th and Std. 9th through National Forensic Sciences University, Research and Innovation Council.



— A provision of Rs 10 lakh has been made for the work of upgrading the Science Laboratories in 90 primary and 100 secondary schools.



— To foster a reading and self-study culture among BMC school students and improve their language and knowledge abilities, it has been planned to upgrade the libraries within the schools, with a budget provision of Rs 5 crore. "Educational books and supplementary materials for competitive exams will be supplied to the libraries and essential physical facilities will also be improved."



— The civic body proposed to acquire essential musical instruments for BMC schools to enhance the cultural and artistic growth of students. The procurement of musical instruments will comprise harmonium, tabla, dholki, tanpura, keyboard, flute, manjira, cymbals, conga, dholak, microphone, speaker, sound system, stand, cables, and essential accessories.



— An environmental conservation initiative will be introduced in the academic year 2026 - 27 for BMC students in Std. 5th to Std.8th.



— A provision of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 21.73 lakh has been made for primary and secondary sections for distribution of tablets to Std. 9th students to familiarize them with new technology.

— The education department plans to set up a CBSE Board School at Mumbai Public School Kondivita, K/East in the academic 2026–27.



— On the occasion of the Birth Anniversary of Balasaheb Thackeray, the ‘Baalchitrakla' drawing competition will be held in March 2026.



— A one-day field visit camp for music teachers will be organized as part of the educational activities of the Music Department.



— To enhance students' eloquence and foster their public speaking abilities/skills, a divisional-level Elocution Competition will be organized for BMC school students studying in Std. 3rd to Std. 8th



— 'Financial Assistance' scheme will be implemented to encourage students who pass their secondary school examinations with the highest marks in BMC schools affiliated with other boards (CBSE, ICSE, IB or Cambridge) to pursue higher education.



— To encourage BMC School students to develop an interest in team sports, enhance their physical fitness, and provide them with opportunities to practice sports, amenities such as basketball (half court/full court), table tennis, pinball, and cricket net pitches will be made available in the school premises.



— The work of upgrading the Science Laboratories in 90 primary and 100 secondary schools of BMC is underway, to foster a scientific temper among students through practical experiments, analytical thinking, and innovation.



— Special guidance sessions will be organized to create awareness among students about the harmful effects of drugs and addiction, while considering the increasing problems of drugs and addiction in society.

