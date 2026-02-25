Get App
Buy, Sell Or Hold: Waaree Energies, UPL, Tata Technologies, BPCL, And More — Ask Profit

Should you hold shares of Waaree Energies Ltd.? Should you add shares of UPL Ltd. at the current market price?

Buy, Sell or Hold
Photo: Gemini AI

Should you hold shares of Waaree Energies Ltd.? Should you add shares of UPL Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Tata Technologies Ltd. at an attractive price? Is it the right time to exit Vedanta Ltd.?

Vaishali Parekh, Assistant VP, Technical Research & Analysis, PL Capital and Tapan Doshi, Catapan.in provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Waaree Energies Ltd. (CMP: Rs 2,704.80)

Tapan: Wait and Watch

  • Solar companies are facing lot of margin issues.
  • Waree Energies margins are bgood but will be challenged in future.
  • Facing challenges in US market. Tough time for company to grow.

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,951.10)

Tapan: Move out once it comes up

  • Weak stock fundamentally.
  • Chemical industry is facing lot of issues.
  • Pricing wars in the sector

Tata Technologies Ltd. (CMP: 578.80)

Vaishali: Hold

  • Constantly been on a downside.
  • Keep a stock of Rs 560 and hold

Vedanta Ltd. (CMP Rs 722.40)

Tapan: Hold

  • Hold as demerger talks are on.
  • Things are going good for Vedanta.
  • Can book partial profits if need be.

Rapid Fire With Vaishali Parekh And Tapan Doshi

  • Interglobe Aviation Ltd. - Hold
  • Bharat Forge Ltd. -  Buy on Dips
  • Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. - Buy
  • Balkrishna Industries Ltd. - Hold
  • Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. - Hold
  • Hitachi Energy India Ltd. -  Buy on Dibs
  • Newgen Software Technologies Ltd.- Sell
  • Computer Age Management Services Ltd. - Hold
  • Oswal Pumps Ltd -  Hold
  • Biocon Ltd.- Hold
  • ICICI Prudential -  Hold
  • IndusInd Bank - Hold
  • Sagility Ltd.- Hold
  • Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. -  Hold
  • Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. - Hold
  • SBI - Hold
  • Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL) - Hold
  • IRCTC -  Sell on Rise
  • IREDA - Sell
  • Usha Martin Ltd. - Hold
  • UPL Ltd. -  Sell
  • Apollo Tyres - Hold
     

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

