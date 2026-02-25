Buy, Sell Or Hold: Waaree Energies, UPL, Tata Technologies, BPCL, And More — Ask Profit

Should you hold shares of Waaree Energies Ltd.? Should you add shares of UPL Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Tata Technologies Ltd. at an attractive price? Is it the right time to exit Vedanta Ltd.?

Vaishali Parekh, Assistant VP, Technical Research & Analysis, PL Capital and Tapan Doshi, Catapan.in provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Waaree Energies Ltd. (CMP: Rs 2,704.80)

Tapan: Wait and Watch

Solar companies are facing lot of margin issues.

Waree Energies margins are bgood but will be challenged in future.

Facing challenges in US market. Tough time for company to grow.

Galaxy Surfactants Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,951.10)

Tapan: Move out once it comes up

Weak stock fundamentally.

Chemical industry is facing lot of issues.

Pricing wars in the sector

Tata Technologies Ltd. (CMP: 578.80)

Vaishali: Hold

Constantly been on a downside.

Keep a stock of Rs 560 and hold

Vedanta Ltd. (CMP Rs 722.40)

Tapan: Hold

Hold as demerger talks are on.

Things are going good for Vedanta.

Can book partial profits if need be.

Rapid Fire With Vaishali Parekh And Tapan Doshi

Interglobe Aviation Ltd. - Hold

Bharat Forge Ltd. - Buy on Dips

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. - Buy

Balkrishna Industries Ltd. - Hold

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. - Hold

Hitachi Energy India Ltd. - Buy on Dibs

Newgen Software Technologies Ltd.- Sell

Computer Age Management Services Ltd. - Hold

Oswal Pumps Ltd - Hold

Biocon Ltd.- Hold

ICICI Prudential - Hold

IndusInd Bank - Hold

Sagility Ltd.- Hold

Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd. - Hold

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. - Hold

SBI - Hold

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL) - Hold

IRCTC - Sell on Rise

IREDA - Sell

Usha Martin Ltd. - Hold

UPL Ltd. - Sell

Apollo Tyres - Hold



Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

