Buy, Sell Or Hold: MCX, Eternal, Suzlon Energy, Asian Paints And HDFC Bank — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Multi Commodity Exchange Of India Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Eternal Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy HDFC Bank Ltd. stock at an attractive price?

Lancelot D'Cunha, chief information officer of ValueX Wealth Connect LLP, and Akshay Bhagwat, senior vice president of JM Financial, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (CMP: Rs. 2,395.8)

Bhagwat: Hold

Has a strong technical uptrend.

Short-term support base at Rs 2,100.

Continue to hold with stoploss after breaking Rs 2,100.

Eternal (CMP: Rs 254)

D'Cunha: Buy

One should probably look at adding to your position if investing for a fundamental reason.

Competitive intensity, eased up.

Not much of a cashburn from the grocery delivery business.

Growth potential is there.

These are positives, but one has to take a call if this translates in profitability.

If one has bought at a five or three year horizon, can average it at these levels and buy at lower levels.

Asian Paints (CMP: Rs 2,413.1)

Bhagwat: Buy On Dips

Not the right time to accumulate.

Buy at Rs 2,200 levels.

Consensus support at Rs 2,350.

Support does not look good enough to hold for long term.

Wait for levels of Rs 2,200 for a long-term investment horizon.

HDFC Bank (CMP: Rs 910.5)

Bhagwat: Hold

Price traction trails steady.

Unfortunately, the bank index has tested life highs.

Bank has not fared with the Bank Nifty, and will continue sideways for the next six months.

Average at Rs. 880.

From a three-to-six-month holding perspective, look for targets till Rs 990 to Rs 1,000.

Suzlon Energy (CMP: Rs 44.13)

D'Cunha: Sell

Sell the stock at this point.

Hindustan Aeronautics (CMP: Rs 3,952.6)

D'Cunha: Hold

Hold the stock.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

