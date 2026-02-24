Buy, Sell Or Hold: Mahindra & Mahindra, UltraTech Cement, Samvardhana Motherson, IRFC, Hindustan Zinc — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Ltd. stock at an attractive price?

Jai Bala, founder and chief market technician at Cashthechaos and Chakri Lokapriya, chief investment officer, Equities, LGT Wealth provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

UltraTech Cement (CMP: Rs 12,976)

Lokapriya: Hold

Absolutely hold the stock.

It is a market leader.

Has a national footprint, will see improvement in volumes.

Pricing in the industry has been slow to come by.

Samvardhana Motherson (CMP: Rs 130.82)

Lokapriya: Hold

Company that will clearly benefit now from.

With the US trade deal and supreme court ruling taking away a lot of headwinds.

Well positioned to benefit from overseas divisions.

Hold for long term.

KPI Green Energy (CMP: Rs. 394.2)

Bala: Wait And Watch

Strong on the charts in short term as well as medium term.

Trying to stabilise.

Sideways on medium and short term.

Wait and watch for some more time.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation (CMP: Rs. 111.89)

Bala: Sell

It's in a very strong downtrend.

If you're seeing some profits, definitely take it off the table.

Hindustan Zinc (CMP: Rs. 590.85)

Lokapriya: Hold

Clearly hold.

Space will see some uptick

Will see recovery

Mahindra & Mahindra (CMP: Rs. 3,447.1)

Bala: Buy

Very bullish on the auto sector.

Buy the stock.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

