TCS And GitLab Launch Al-Powered Partnership To Orchestrate Software Delivery

Just days after Tata Consultancy Services announced a partnership with OpenAI, the IT major has announced yet another major deal on Wednesday, this time with GitLab Inc. The partnership involves the integration of agentic artificial intelligence and intelligent orchestratiton itno the software development lifecycle.

Through the partnership with GitLab, TCS also aims to help large enterprises accelerate software innovation while maintaining strict security and governance standards, the company confirmed in an exchange filing on Wednesday.

The deal centres on implementing the GitLab Do Agent Platform, which allows organisations to automate complex development tasks through pre-built foundational agents and custom agents, which are tailored to cater to specific industry needs. The platform also supports integration with high-end AI tools, including OpenAI's Codex CLI and Anthropic's Claude Code.

"Transformation in the AI era requires not just modern tools, but a fundamental reimagining of how software is built, secured, and delivered," said Ashok Krish, Head of AI Practice at TCS. "Our strategic partnership with GitLab is aimed at making AI real for enterprises".

As part of the deal, TCS will develop AI workflow templates in order to speed up 'time to value' for clients. The initiative is likely to benefit sectors with high compliance requirements, such as core banking modernisation and 5G service rollouts in telecommunications.

By using GitLab's unified platform, TCS intends to help companies consolidate fragmented toolchains, thus improving visibility and compliance across multi-team development environments.

Alex Picker, VP of Global Ecosystems at GitLab, noted that TCS's global scale is essential for maximising the platform's value. GitLab currently serves more than 50% of the Fortune 100.

TCS, which reported revenues of over $30 billion in the 2025 fiscal year, has set a long-term aspiration to become the world's largest AI-led technology services company. The company operates in 55 countries with over 200 service delivery centres worldwide.

ALSO READ: Tata Group, OpenAI In Pact To Train Employees, Build Data Centre Capacity

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.