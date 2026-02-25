Delhi Education Dept Launches New Portal For Online School Fee Hike Complaints

Delhi's education department has overhauled its website, introducing a feature that could be significant for many parents: a specialised section for the Fee Review Committee, allowing them to submit complaints regarding fee increases online.

Previously all disputes over fees in Delhi have followed a predictable pattern. Parents receive notice; the WhatsApp groups spring into action; someone makes a visit to the school, and a series of letters commence. Occasionally, these matters escalate to legal action.

Members of Fee Review Committee

The Fee Review Committee, responsible for addressing these complaints, is led by retired Justice Anil Dev Singh. Additional members encompass CA J S Kochar and R K Sharma, a former additional director of education.

The revised website enhances access, allowing parents to file complaints online, and they can also monitor the status of their submissions in this updated iteration. Moreover, there is an option to email the committee chair directly via the portal.

The new fee review function seeks to streamline this disorder into a manageable system that can be monitored. The site includes a form for Feedback on School Fee Increases. Should parents believe a school has unjustly raised fees or done so without proper authorization, they can log their concerns there. The government is aligning this process with the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Rules, 2025.

Anonymous feedback

An important aspect of the website is the ability to provide feedback anonymously. In numerous schools, parents are concerned that direct confrontation might make their child a target later. The anonymity aims to alleviate that concern, at least on the surface.

This transformation goes beyond just fees. The educational website now incorporates a daily attendance segment for government schools. All 1,086 government institutions are expected to upload attendance data daily. Initial statistics indicate that a significant majority have already recorded the information. This has the potential to enhance accountability, but only if the data is accurate and effectively utilised.

Websites also contain study materials for class 3 to 12

For students, the platform is also being promoted as a learning center. It features question banks, practice tests, workbooks, mental math resources, and CUET materials, particularly for Classes 3 to 12.

The update of the Delhi government's educational website seeks to formalize two delicate subjects: Fees and accountability. The pressing question is what will transpire after the initial several thousand complaints are received. Will schools be swiftly addressed, or will parents simply receive an online acknowledgment and no further action? This is where the narrative will unfold next.

