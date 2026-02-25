Mumbai-Pune Expressway Travellers To Get Relief Soon? Missing Link Project Nears Completion. Details Here

Commuters travelling between Mumbai and Pune are likely to get a big relief by April or May, as the long-pending ‘Missing Link' project on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway is nearing completion, reported Mumbai Live.



The project is being executed by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) and is intended at bypassing the accident-prone ghat section of the expressway.



Recently, the expressway witnessed massive traffic jams after a gas tanker toppled in the Ghat section. It is also known as an accident-prone area. The incident drew sharp criticism from motorists over delays in congestion clearance and the prolonged completion of the project.



Once opened, the new stretch will likely ease traffic congestion, improve safety, and reduce travel time by about 30 minutes.



What the Missing Link project includes



According to Lokmat Times, the Missing Link is a 13.3-kilometre stretch between the Khopoli exit and Kusgaon. It features two large tunnels measuring 1.68 km and 8.87 km in length — each with a width of 23.50 metres, making them among the widest road tunnels in the world.



These tunnels have been constructed by Navayuga Engineering Company.



In addition to the tunnels, the project includes two cable-stayed bridges with lengths of 650 metres and 950 metres.

These bridges have been built by Afcons Infrastructure. The tallest pylon of the cable-stayed bridge rises to a height of 184 metres, while the combined length of both viaducts is about 1.6 km.



The route shortens the distance between Lonavala and the Khopoli exit by nearly six kilometres. As part of the larger plan, 5.86 km of the existing expressway is also being widened. The tunnels pass about 180 metres below Lonavala Lake.

Several advanced safety and traffic management systems have been installed along the stretch.

These include water mist-based fire suppression systems, fire hydrants, intelligent traffic management systems, SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) software, CCTV surveillance, SOS and emergency communication facilities, linear heat detection systems, voice evacuation systems, and modern ventilation mechanisms inside the tunnels.



When Will The Missing Link Open to Commuters?



According to MSRDC officials quoted by Lokmat Times, work is currently underway to connect the two sections of the cable-stayed bridge.



This project is expected to be completed within the next few weeks. Once the bridge connection is finished, final works such as road laying and finishing touches will begin.



Authorities expect the entire Missing Link project to be completed by April or May, after which it will be opened to the public.

