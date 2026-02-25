Hajj 2026 Registration: Here's How Indians Living In Saudi Arabia Can Apply Locally Via Nusuk App

Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has started registrations for Hajj 2026 (1447 AH) for domestic and local pilgrims, including the Indian expatriates who are residing in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, through online mode, the Nusuk app, and a physical application process.

The on-ground preparations for Hajj 2026 have begun in the kingdom, with the authorities saying they have allocated approximately 485 camps for international pilgrims in Mina and Arafat, and 73 Hajj affairs offices have completed their primary contractual arrangements.

Hajj this year is likely to be performed between May 24 and May 29. The final date, however, can be confirmed only after the Dhul Hijjah moon sighting. While the registrations for this year's Hajj in the Kingdom have already begun, starting February 23, the package booking will start from March 4, 2026, once the cost and other details of the four Hajj packages are made public.

Some important points to note

The Hajj applicants must be 15 years of age or above, and should comply with the approved health requirements.

The applicant must be a Saudi citizen, an expatriate (with a valid residence permit), or a foreigner living in the kingdom on a work visa.

Among people with residence permits, priority will be given to those whose residence permit is more than a year old.

People who aspire to perform Hajj for the first time will also be prioritised in the first phase of the bookings, which is until the end of Islamic month of Shawwal (approximately till April 17-18). Booking for other eligible applicants will be opened if seats remain available

The ministry has made clear that contracting is conducted exclusively through licensed companies listed on the Nusuk platform.

If you are fulfilling the criteria, here is how and where to apply:

The registration, according to the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, should be done through the Nusuk application and the Ministry's website through the link https://hajj.nusuk.sa/.

“The citizens of the kingdom and expatriates, with valid residency permits, who wish to perform Hajj this year should use the app of the link provided to get registered,” the ministry has said in its statement.

Here are a few simple steps to follow:

Go to the Nusuk app or the website https://hajj.nusuk.sa/.

Click on the button marked the local Hajj.

Fill in the details and the documents required.

Click on the submit button.

The ministry has asked the pilgrims to personally register and pay the fee via the SADAD system to obtain a Hajj permit. They have also requested the pilgrims to download the Nusuk application for a seamless experience.

The ministry has clarified that there will be no draw, and anyone who applies for Hajj 2026 will be allowed to perform the pilgrimage. This, however, applies to the local and domestic pilgrims only, including the Indian and other expatriates.

Meanwhile, the ministry has already started issuing visas for Hajj 2026, beginning February 8.

