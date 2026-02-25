Get App
Real Madrid vs Benfica Live Streaming: Where To Watch UCL Knockout Phase Playoff Second Leg?

Benfica is travelling to Real Madrid and aims to overturn a one-goal deficit from the first leg, marred by allegations of racist abuse against Vinicius Jr.

Read Time: 3 mins
In the last five games played, Benfica won three, while Real Madrid secured victory in two.
Image: Real Madrid website

Real Madrid is all set to take on Benfica in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 knockout phase playoffs on Feb. 25. The game at Bernabeu will decide the qualification for the round of 16.  

Real Madrid will be hosting Portugal's most decorated team with a 0-1 advantage gained in Lisbon last week. Notably, the LaLiga club has recorded six consecutive victories at the Bernabéu, scoring 21 goals and conceding four. 

The objective for Álvaro Arbeloa's side is to enter the draw for the next round, scheduled to take place on Friday. The winner of the Real Madrid vs Benfica game will take on either Manchester City or Sporting CP. 

This game is taking place after UEFA suspended Gianluca Prestianni from the second leg. The Benfica midfielder was accused of racially abusing Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr, the only goal scorer in the first game between the two clubs last week. 

Besides that, Benfica coach Jose Mourinho has also been suspended for the second leg. He earlier came under fire for criticising Vinicius for his goal celebration.

Real Madrid vs Benfica: Date, Kickoff Time 

The UEFA Champions League 2025-26 match between Real Madrid and Benfica will be played at the Bernabeu in Madrid, Spain from 1:30 a.m. Indian Standard Time on Thursday.

Also Read: Vinicius Jr Racism Row: UEFA Suspends Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni For UCL Second Leg Against Real Madrid 

Real Madrid vs Benfica: Head-To-Head 

This is only the sixth meeting between the two major clubs from Spain and Portugal. In the last five games played, Benfica won three, while Real Madrid secured victory in two. 

The two clubs also faced each other during the league stage match in January this year. At that time, Mourinho's team stunned his former club in a 4-2 win, allowing Benfica to qualify and preventing Real Madrid from automatically reaching the round of 16. 

Real Madrid vs Benfica: Match Officials 

Experienced match referee Slavko Vincic will be officiating the Real Madrid versus Benfica Champions League 2025-26 match. 

Real Madrid vs Benfica: Expected Lineups 

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois (goalkeeper), Trent Alexander-Arnold, Raúl Asencio, Antonio Rüdiger, Álvaro Carreras, Federico Valverde, Arda Güler, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Eduardo Camavinga, Kylian Mbappé, Vinicius Jr

Benfica: Anatoliy Trubin (goalkeeper), Amar Dedić, Tomás Araújo, Nicolás Otamendi, Samuel Dahl, Richard Ríos, Fredrik Aursnes, Dodi Lukébakio, Rafa Silva, Andreas Schjelderup, Vangelis Pavlidis. 

How To Watch Live Telecast?  

The Champions League game between Real Madrid and Benfica will be televised live in India on the Sony Sports Network television channels.

How To Watch Live Streaming?  

Football fans based in India can stream the Champions League 2025-26 clash between Real Madrid and Benfica via the Sony Liv app and website.

Also Read: Benfica's Prestianni Denies Racist Remark, Says He Used Anti-Gay Slur In Vinicius Row

