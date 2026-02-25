IIT Madras Invites Applications For MS, PhD Programmes For 2026-27 Academic Year — Check More Details

IIT Madras is inviting applications for its prestigious MS (by Research) and PhD programmes. These offerings covers a diverse array of subjects such as Engineering, Sciences, Management, and Humanities & Social Sciences, as stated in a post shared on X by IIT-Madras.

Application Fees for research programs

The application fee is fixed at Rs 1,000 for General, EWS, and OBC-NCL male candidates, and the same amount of Rs 1,000 applies to General, EWS, and OBC-NCL transgender candidates. General, EWS, and OBC-NCL female candidates are required to pay Rs 500, while SC and ST candidates will need to pay Rs 500.

Applicants with benchmark disabilities (PwD) must likewise pay Rs 500 as the application fee. The application fee is strictly non-refundable.

Ready to dive into the world of research? Admissions are now open for Research Programmes 2026–27 at @iitmadras



Applications are invited for M.S. (By Research) and PhD programmes for the Academic Year 2026–27 (July–Nov 2026 & Jan–May 2027) under regular and external schemes.… pic.twitter.com/WEgcVsyiig — IIT Madras (@iitmadras) February 25, 2026

Last date to apply for Research programs

Online application registration opened on Nov. 11, 2025. The last date to submit online applications is March 30, 2026, at 5:00 p.m.

Written test & Interview dates

Notification regarding the "written examination and interview" or "interview," specifying the date, time, and location will be sent by the relevant Departments via email to the selected candidates.

Financial Assistance for PhD & MS

Scholars admitted to PhD and MS programs under the regular scheme qualify for the Half-Time Research Assistantship (HTRA), requiring them to contribute eight hours per week to departmental duties. Renewal occurs every semester based on continued enrollment, satisfactory research progress, and strong performance in research assistant responsibilities during the prior term.

PhD HTRA recipients receive an institute fellowship of Rs 37,000 per month for the first two years, rising to Rs 42,000 for the subsequent three years, plus House Rent Allowance as per Government of India norms. MS by Research HTRA scholars get Rs 12,400 monthly for the initial two years plus an additional six months upon specific recommendation from the Graduate Thesis Committee.

Qualified candidates may also access other scholarships like UGC-JRF, CSIR-JRF, DBT-JRF, NBHM, or INSPIRE, with fellowship amounts governed by the respective funding agency norms, though the admission process remains identical to that for regular HTRA applicants.

