IIT Bombay Security Breach: Live Ammunition Found In Hostel Room, Former Student Held

In response to a serious security incident, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay in Powai has ramped up its protective measures after discovering five live 7.65 mm cartridges in a student's backpack within a hostel room.

The situation, which came to light on Feb. 19, 2026, resulted in the arrest of 23-year-old Sarvottam Chaudhary, a college dropout from Bihar, under the Arms Act. This incident marks the second significant security lapse at the esteemed institution in recent history, prompting intense scrutiny regarding campus entry protocols.

The cartridges were uncovered during a standard hostel inspection triggered by a disagreement between students over a monetary issue. Hostel security stepped in after observing a heated exchange on the ground floor of Hostel No. 1 and suspected that some students were consuming alcohol, which is prohibited on campus.

Following a detailed search, five live 7.65 mm cartridges labelled ‘KF 7.65' were discovered in a black bag on the bed in room No. 93, which is occupied by first-year BTech student Suraj Dubey.

Late-night quarrel and search

The event took place in the early morning hours of Feb. 19 when the campus Quick Response Team notified security personnel around 1:30 a.m. regarding a verbal confrontation between two first-year BTech students residing in Hostel No. 1.

The dispute, allegedly concerning a financial exchange, involved occupants of Rooms 93 and 89. Although the squabble had calmed down by the time officials arrived, security staff reportedly detected the odor of alcohol on the students, which contravenes campus regulations. This led to the decision to conduct a room search.

During the examination, officials inspected a black bag located within one of the rooms. In the front pocket, they discovered five live yellow-metal cartridges.

Who is the accused?

When interrogated, the student in whose room the bag was discovered asserted it belonged to his acquaintance, Anand Chaudhary, a former student who had withdrawn from IITB. The cartridges were subsequently surrendered to the Powai Police, who launched a case under applicable statutes pertaining to unlawful possession and transport of ammunition.

Investigators are also trying to determine the motive behind harbouring live ammunition within the hostel and the location of any firearm that could be associated with the retrieved cartridges, suspecting he may have sold a weapon along with some rounds.

Previous security breaches

Last year, the institute experienced another major security breach when a 22-year-old resident of Surat purportedly impersonated a PhD candidate, utilising counterfeit admission papers, and resided on the campus for almost a month.

This person allegedly participated in artificial intelligence seminars and lectures without being detected, prompting enquiries from various authorities, including federal agencies, who later interrogated the fraudster for a week.

