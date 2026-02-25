The Bluff OTT Release: Date, Plot, Cast And Other Details About Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Action Thriller

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas' much-anticipated action drama The Bluff has finally made its digital debut.

The Bluff premiered globally on Wednesday, skipping a theatrical release and opting for a direct-to-digital launch. The film is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, with its India premiere scheduled at an unusual 1:30 pm drop instead of the traditional midnight release. To widen its reach, the makers have released it in multiple Indian languages, including Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu, alongside English.

The Movie Plot

Set in the late 19th-century Caribbean, the story follows Ercell “Bloody Mary” Bodden, a once-feared pirate who has walked away from her violent past to live a quiet life with her husband and son in the Cayman Islands. Her past catches up when her once-enemy Captain Connor returns with revenge on his mind.

As her family comes under threat, Ercell is forced to return to the brutal world she left behind, using her combat skills and strategic instincts to survive. The film blends action with strong emotional stakes, presenting the journey of a mother who risks everything to protect her loved ones while confronting the ghosts of her past.

The Movie Cast

Chopra-Jonas leads the film as Ercell Bodden, delivering a physically intense and emotionally layered performance. Karl Urban plays the vengeful Captain Connor, the primary antagonist, whose confrontation with Ercell drives the narrative.

The supporting cast includes Ismael Cruz Córdova as T.H. Bodden, Ercell's husband; Safia Oakley-Green as Elizabeth, her sister-in-law; Temuera Morrison as Lee, a key member of Connor's crew; and Vedanten Naidoo as her son, Isaac.

The film is directed by Frank E. Flowers, and produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO along with Priyanka's Purple Pebble Pictures. Although the narrative is set in the Cayman Islands, the film was shot entirely in Australia, recreating the Caribbean landscape through large-scale production design.

Chopra-Jonas, who also serves as a producer, revealed that she instantly said yes to the project after reading the script during the shoot of Citadel Season 2, sharing, “I couldn't stop reading it. It moved me on so many levels, and I knew it would be something special for me as an actor.”

Led by a powerful female character and backed by strong emotions, The Bluff marks another significant step in Priyanka Chopra Jonas' growing international filmography.

